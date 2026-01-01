WVTF budget annual review with the Virginia Tech Foundation

The Virginia Tech Foundation Executive Committee will consider the annual budget for WVTF Public Radio and RADIO IQ at its annual meeting to be held Friday, June 5.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m.

Attendees may participate in person at The Inn at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg or remotely via Zoom. To participate, attendees must register.

Services of Virginia Tech, WVTF Public Radio and RADIO IQ are listener-supported National Public Radio member stations. They broadcast locally and nationally produced classical and jazz music programs, NPR and BBC news shows, and locally produced news and other cultural and entertainment programs. The stations cover central, Southwest, and Southern Virginia as well as parts of North Carolina and West Virginia.