Roanoke's newest mural will be created through Community Painting Days

City murals – art that catches the eye and brings colorful displays to unexpected urban locations – can often become iconic to the towns and cities where they’re found. Jon Murrill, the mural artist who will oversee The Star City’s newest piece of outdoor art previews the project.

Roanoke’s latest mural project is planned for the South Jefferson Street wall at River’s Edge Sports Complex. For artist Jon Murrill, that wall represents a “canvas” that he’s had his eye on for some time!

“This specific wall here", commented Murrill, "I’ve been looking at for a couple of years actually!”

Murrill was selected from artists who submitted proposals through a process based on having a plan to bring the mural to reality and concept art.

The concept features mountain bikers, runners, kayakers – it celebrates everything that’s going on in Roanoke that’s exciting with the outdoors.

It’s a pretty big wall, and a big project – too big for a single person – but perfect for a concept to get others involved.

Murrill explains, "I’ve developed a process called “Community Painting Days”, where the public can come out and volunteer and help with base layers and beginning to block in certain elements that I’ve sketched in on the wall."

Murrill encourages anyone who would like to be involved to apply.

"It doesn’t matter what your skill set is. We’ll find something that you’re comfortable with when you come to the wall. I’ve had really talented artists participate -- I’ve had people who have never picked up a paint brush in their life participate as well – and everybody walks away with a really positive experience because they’re bringing beauty and public art to our area."

