© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harris inches ahead in the polls amidst swing state campaigning

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Mara Liasson
Published August 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM EDT

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz complete their five-state introductory tour. Harris is gaining in the polls.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson