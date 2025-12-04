FBI arrests suspect in investigation into pipe bombs planted near DNC, RNC before Jan. 6 attack

Updated December 4, 2025 at 10:31 AM EST

The FBI arrested a man believed to be responsible for placing pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol complex nearly five years ago, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NPR.

The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly ahead of a press conference expected later Thursday. The suspect is a man who was arrested in the Woodbridge, Va., area, about 35 miles from Washington, one of the sources said.

The FBI has spent years searching for the person who put bombs near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters, hours before the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI agents conducted 1,000 interviews and reviewed nearly 40 thousand video files. But the alleged bomber remained elusive for years, despite a $500,000 reward.

New leaders at the FBI and the Justice Department intensified their focus on the case this year.

The discovery of the bombs occurred at a critical moment -- the first was discovered just before the initial breach of rioters at the Peace Circle near the Capitol, and then the second was found as Proud Boys helped flood the Capitol's west front and the fighting was intensifying.

"If those pipe bombs were intended to be a diversion, plainly speaking, it worked," Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton told Congress in 2021.

Former USCP Chief Steven Sund wrote in his book that the discovery of the bombs diverted attention and resources at critical moments:

"I believe the timing and placement of these devices were deliberate diversionary tactics, intended to divert significant resources away from securing the Capitol, which they succeeded in doing."

Before joining the FBI as deputy director, Dan Bongino spread conspiracies about the bomber, and said it must've been an "inside job" by the government.

NPR's Tom Dreisbach contributed to this report



Copyright 2025 NPR