Cardinal Conversation: Changing views of license plate reader cameras

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:02 AM EST

In fiscal year 2025 the Virginia State Police awarded well over a million dollars in equipment grants to 112 law enforcement agencies. Over 70% of those grants went toward purchases of license plate reader hardware and services.

Critics of the technology are concerned about government surveillance while police say it has contributed to a notable decline in auto thefts.

Cardinal News reporter Lisa Rowan has been following this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols