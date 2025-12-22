Cardinal Conversation: Changing views of license plate reader cameras
In fiscal year 2025 the Virginia State Police awarded well over a million dollars in equipment grants to 112 law enforcement agencies. Over 70% of those grants went toward purchases of license plate reader hardware and services.
Critics of the technology are concerned about government surveillance while police say it has contributed to a notable decline in auto thefts.
Cardinal News reporter Lisa Rowan has been following this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.