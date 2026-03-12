© 2026
Proposal to change how Waynesboro funds public schools draws opposition

WMRA | By Anjoleigh Schindler
Published March 12, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT
Members of Virginia Organizing speak to the press in Waynesboro.
Residents and educators in Waynesboro are pushing back against a proposal that could change how the city funds its public schools. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

At a press conference Monday held by Virginia Organizing outside Waynesboro City Council chambers, community members urged leaders not to cap school funding increases at 3%. As the News Leader previously reported, the school district is currently allocated 42.5% of the city’s annual discretionary funds – which can lead to big jumps in school funding from year to year.

Kathryn Brown is a second grade teacher at Wenonah Elementary.
Speakers said the change would alter a formula that has guided funding for Waynesboro Public Schools for about two decades.

Kathryn Brown, second grade teacher at Wenonah Elementary, warned the cap could gradually reduce resources for programs and specialized positions that support struggling students.

Perri Meldon said she and her husband are considering starting a family — but school funding decisions could influence how long they stay in Waynesboro.
Some residents also said the proposal could affect whether families choose to live in the city.

Perri Meldon, who moved to Waynesboro about a year and a half ago, said she and her husband are considering starting a family—but school funding decisions could influence how long they stay.

City officials say the proposed cap would help stabilize budget growth.
Anjoleigh Schindler
Anjoleigh Schindler is a freelance reporter for WMRA. Originally from Northern Virginia, she now calls Fluvanna County home. She earned her B.A. in Journalism and International Relations from American University.In addition to reporting, Anjoleigh works as a pathways adviser, helping high school students navigate their next steps after graduation. She is especially interested in stories about rural communities, higher education access, and the ways local history connects people across generations.

In her free time, she enjoys collecting records and vintage audio equipment, exploring photography through both modern and antique cameras, researching genealogy, and spending time with her cat, George.

You can contact Anjoleigh at schindler.anjoleigh@gmail.com.
