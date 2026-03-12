Proposal to change how Waynesboro funds public schools draws opposition

Residents and educators in Waynesboro are pushing back against a proposal that could change how the city funds its public schools. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

At a press conference Monday held by Virginia Organizing outside Waynesboro City Council chambers, community members urged leaders not to cap school funding increases at 3%. As the News Leader previously reported, the school district is currently allocated 42.5% of the city’s annual discretionary funds – which can lead to big jumps in school funding from year to year.

Speakers said the change would alter a formula that has guided funding for Waynesboro Public Schools for about two decades.

Kathryn Brown, second grade teacher at Wenonah Elementary, warned the cap could gradually reduce resources for programs and specialized positions that support struggling students.

Some residents also said the proposal could affect whether families choose to live in the city.

Perri Meldon, who moved to Waynesboro about a year and a half ago, said she and her husband are considering starting a family—but school funding decisions could influence how long they stay.

City officials say the proposed cap would help stabilize budget growth.