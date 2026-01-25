© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storm pummels Nashville, takes out power

By Rose Gilbert,
Ayesha RascoeJim Kane
Published January 25, 2026 at 8:15 AM EST

Nashville is one of the cities hard hit by the winter storm that's been pummeling the South this weekend and is heading to New England.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rose Gilbert
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Jim Kane
Jim Kane is a Deputy Managing Editor overseeing weekends for NPR News. He guides the editorial and news coverage process to make sure NPR is covering the stories that need to be covered, in a way that's consistent with NPR's mission.