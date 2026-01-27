Hotel, university staff hunker down to maintain grounds through storm

Hotel Madison played a key role in keeping James Madison University walkways and roads clear amid this weekend’s snow storm. WMRA’s Kate Bean reports.

Hotel Madison almost reached capacity last weekend, but the guests weren’t in for vacation. Almost one hundred JMU employees, the National Guard, an emergency call center task force, and the hotel staff – including myself – stayed there during the severe snow storm. General Manager Sean Mansfield said he knew he could rely on his staff.

SEAN MANSFIELD: Having the right team members and the leadership in place to get their team members to understand the importance of it really helped us.

Lead Maintenance Supervisor Scott Hirtriter says Mansfield leads by example.

SCOTT HIRTRITER: When you show people that you care that you care about them and they’re not just another number on the payroll, that's when you’re gonna get exceptional workers and that’s what we’re about.

Front Desk Manager Jenna Matthews worked over the weekend, with her family staying overnight as well.

JENNA MATTHEWS: It’s nice to be able to know that my family is all in one spot and taken care of. …I do love that everyone is just working together and everyone has a good attitude. The vibe has been super upbeat.

Landscaper Greg Reynolds says JMU has provided him a room at the hotel since Saturday.

GREG REYNOLDS: I saw the Robert Frost quote of the day was, he was speaking on life and he says, “it goes on.” [chuckles]

Reynolds led a group of five men working around the facility. They were one of many teams staying at the hotel and working across the JMU campus plowing, shoveling, and salting the roads and walkways into safer conditions.

Full disclosure, WMRA's operating license is held by JMU's board of visitors.