Winter storm collapses farm buildings in Rockingham County

Rockingham County has declared a local state of emergency due to last weekend's winter storm and its impacts on farmers. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The accumulation of ice on top of snow has destroyed a number of farm structures throughout the county. Jeremy Daubert, the Rockingham County Extension dairy agent, is collecting reports of the damage.

Virginia Cooperative Extension - Rockingham / WMRA A poultry litter shed that caved in due to last weekend's winter storm.

JEREMY DAUBERT: We've had quite a few buildings collapse, over 20 poultry barns that have collapsed along with some greenhouses and some other outbuildings and farm buildings. … Some of the houses, unfortunately, all the birds didn't make it. A lot of the people that I talked to were able to save large portions of the birds and move them to a different house, so it just depended on how the building collapsed, if the whole building did or just pieces of it.

He said a total tally of the damage will help determine what financial resources are available to farmers to rebuild.

DAUBERT: Because it's been so cold and going to be so cold all week, we're not going to have any melting, so I think we don't have a full picture yet. I just talked to somebody who, their barn just collapsed this morning from the storm on Sunday. … So I think it'll be another week or two, at least, until we have a full picture of all the damages.

Daubert is seeking a comprehensive picture of the storm's impact, including reports from those who often do not seek government assistance, such as the Old Order Mennonite community.

DAUBERT: We're looking for the total, actual damages done, whether they're getting paid from insurance or they're going to self-fund or they might be looking for government funding in the future.