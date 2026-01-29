RHSPCA announces new on-site veterinary center

© 2026
WMRA | By Randi B. Hagi
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:22 PM EST
The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has announced the development of an in-house veterinary center, scheduled to open this spring. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The SPCA is renovating a classroom trailer donated by Broadway High School to house the veterinary center. The shelter previously partnered with Anicira Veterinary Center for spay-neuter services, which ended in December. RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said their plans for in-house veterinary services have been in the works since 2023.

HUCK NAWAZ: The Veterinary Care Center is there to primarily provide services for the animals in care at the SPCA, first and foremost. So it will provide spay-neuter services and other surgical procedures as well as physical exams … provide spay-neuter services for outdoor cats … and then later on this year, work towards keeping families together by providing veterinary care for pets that are at risk for surrender or abandonment.

He said they've already hired a primary veterinarian, and plan to hire two full-time and two part-time support staff.

NAWAZ: More progressive organizations, the large organizations if you will, have had veterinary services in-house for 10-plus years in Virginia, some even much longer than that. … For the animals that come into our care, it means that they'll have faster access to veterinary services, since they'll be in-house. And it's going to shorten shelter stays and get more animals ready for adoption faster. So it's the same life-saving care, delivering it more efficiently and timely.

Nawaz said the center is on track to open in mid to late spring, and become fully operational this fall.
Randi B. Hagi
Randi B. Hagi first joined the WMRA team in 2019 as a freelance reporter. Her work has been featured on NPR and other NPR member stations; in The Harrisonburg Citizen, where she previously served as the assistant editor;The Mennonite; Mennonite World Review; and Eastern Mennonite University's Crossroads magazine.
