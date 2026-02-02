HRHA director discusses future of Court Square Theater

It seemed like Court Square Theater in Downtown Harrisonburg would close its doors for good at the end of 2025. But following the sudden announcement, a coalition met to keep the theater open for at least another year. The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority owns the space and will host a series of community meetings for input on the theater’s future starting later this week. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn asked the agency's director, Michael Wong, about their interest in Court Square Theater.

Michael Wong: Surprisingly, Court Square Theater was a economic development activity that the Housing Authority initiated back in the early 90s. It was part of a downtown revitalization. That was the old automobile garage shop, and it was part of a renovation of that. There was also a brewery that was established before the Capitol Ale House. We were probably one of the very few housing authorities that had a part ownership in a brewery in Virginia, to be honest with you. But Court Square Theater was initiated at that time to bring people downtown. The downtown at that time had some significant challenges in regard to revitalization and through the many efforts of the city and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, the downtown's now blooming. But unfortunately, the Court Square Theater ran into challenges in regard to financially being able to move forward. We had initiated a lease with them in 2001, in which they took over management of the theater and effectively ran it very well up until this last month. We, the executive director, did give us notice of discussion about termination. And then on December 17, right before Christmas, they notified us of their decision to win the lease effective 12/31. So that was a very short-term period of time for us to pivot and transition into what we could do or will the theater go from this point?

Photo Courtesy of SERC-NAHRO Michael Wong is the Executive Director of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority

WMRA: After that announcement, how did that effort come together?

Wong: It was very grassroots in which when the announcement came out, I was approached by several different community members of not only have an interest in keeping the theater going, but also have an event scheduled and with one event scheduled like the January 3rd and the challenge of being able to switch venues at that very short-term notice. Approximately about four days after we received notice, we held a community meeting in which we had a variety of different stakeholders come and we met with them and discussed short-term, long-term strategies to kind of keep the theater open. At that time, ACT ONE, expressed the desire to be able to become a temporary manager of the theater. So, it was probably the quickest turnaround in regard to developing a lease, negotiating our terms, and being able to allow that theater to be able to be open on January 3rd. The way the arrangement is set up is that the housing authority will be the fiscal agent and also the building facilities manager during this interim period. ACT ONE will focus on the theater operations in regard to scheduling of rental space and coordinating different activities within the theater. So, there's a shared responsibility in regard to how we move forward. The long-term strategy for the theater is that we are working with JMU - the ICAD department (Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue - to be able to schedule community meetings to gain input regard to the direction of the theater. We are targeting at this time, and those dates are being crystallized at this moment, but we are planning on like the first week in February and we'll have two separate individual meetings and then one virtual meeting for community stakeholders to provide input regard to the world of theater, what they vision the theater will be. We're very excited about this process, very appreciative of the community outreach that has expressed a desire to support keeping the theater open. And I also wanted to give thanks to the Arts Council of the Valley because of their work in regard to helping make this transition very positive and productive. It was a very short-term notice from the decision to make the lease termination, but I feel like with the partnership, we were able to keep the continuity of the theater moving forward.

WMRA: Now that ACT ONE is taking on the day-to-day the operating responsibilities for Court Square Theater, but that HRHA is still handling the fiscal, could you describe what all that entails, at least for HRHA's end?

Wong: Certainly. So, we are paying all the bills, essentially, for the theater and backstopping that until we kind of come up with this long-term sustainable plan. We also coordinate in regard to any service contracts, licenses, those types of activities within the theater. As you know, it's a working, living type of facility and things break, things need to be repaired. Right before we had the very first performance, there was a bathroom that was clogged. And so maintenance staff from the housing authority went down and unclogged the bathroom to make sure that it's suitable for people to be able to utilize for the events. So it's those types of activities, coordinating any inspections that require from like fire suspension to pest control activities, which all, the mundane types of activities, but it's something that is really critical to go and keep the building, making a positive experience for people that attend.

WMRA: All the things that keep a theater running, really. You'd mentioned also that that there have been conversations with JMU. And if I've got this right, it sounds like that's been to set up these community meetings. Do you know if JMU or like say it's, you know, visual performing arts program or anything, have you heard any interest from them being involved in other capacities with the theater?

Wong: Not directly. We have not yet. That, you know, we've hopefully envisioned that they'll play a key role in at least the strategy planning for the future of Court Square Theater. But in reality, the theater has performed best when local performers and local performances are utilizing it. When stage productions like ACT ONE use and do the productions, those are the times when the theater has really maximized its performance and as attendance in regard to community participation.

WMRA: Have there been any ideas you've heard whether they've been from individual community members or even other organizations that have interest that you are maybe considering trying to implement going forward?

Wong: We had a community meeting in which we had probably about six different entities being representative from the improv group. J.R. Snow has several productions that he wants and utilizes Court Square Theatre. So they all expressed some ideals. But we really want to kind of hold off making any specific decisions until we do these community events and get input. We anticipate or hope that eventually a separate 501c3 will be established that will kind of coordinate and lead the theater's efforts, be solely focused on that. But again, we kind of have a blank slate at this moment in regard to hearing what the community has to say. It may be that an entity would step up and say: "we feel like we will be in the best position to be able to operate the theater for the community." As you know, the theater is one of those venues that if we did not have, it would be greatly requested and needed. And it would be a tremendous loss if we did not continue it. So, the housing authorities operate under a board of commissioners, and the board has kind of unanimously supported the work and efforts to keep the theater open. So not knowing exactly the shape or form of that, we all cited that we're all working under this common goal of maintaining this community theater.

WMRA: Now, I know that HRHA set up a donation portal. Just curious, how's that turned out so far?

Wong: It's been very heartwarming and probably very appreciative of the community support financially to keep the theater open. In just 10 days, we've received over $7,500 in community donations. Some $50, $100, some up to, the largest I saw was $1,000. To just pay the utilities, cam charges, the service contracts. We anticipate that's about $60,000. So that's kind of our fundraising goal. And to think that, within 10 days, we were almost, we were over 10% of achieving that goal makes us feel like there are great opportunities for the theater to be a long-term sustainable entity.

WMRA: How much does it cost to run the theater when you consider everything that goes into it? Like, in a year.

Wong: Not counting personnel costs like the director or staff to be able to open and close the theater. We see about $60,000 to $70,000.

WMRA: Wow, so that really, that really covered a lot there.

Wong: Yes. And then, you know, there's opportunity to apply for funding from the city, from the state, also other grants like the Community Foundation. A fter the initial outpouring from the community, we felt more positive about the feasibility of keeping the theater open.

WMRA: What role would, local, city, county, state, like, what role would that funding play going forward? How are you all navigating that?

Wong: We are looking to apply for funding from the city this year to help offset that operation cost of the theater. And as it's definitely the city, it has challenges with competing interests in regard to funding. But what I'll say about all initial dialogue with the city in regard to potential funding. You know, most community theaters are not successful unless they get some level of support from local government. And so recognizing that, we feel confident that the city will work with us in regard to keeping the theater open. What level of funding will be determined, again, by a number of different factors. But we definitely understand that The Arts Council lost significant funding in the past in regard to those funding sources, but we hope that we can be able to maintain at the level that they did receive it at, or maybe increase it slightly to support the theater. Bridgewater has The Sipe Center, and that's 100% funded by the town of Bridgewater. And if you look across the Commonwealth, many of the community theaters have some level of funding from the local government.

WMRA: Are there any specific theaters, I guess, aside from Sipes, like around the state that you all have seen as maybe a model to go forward?

Wong: There's the…I forgot the correct name. It's not The Paramount, but it's right on the border between Virginia and Tennessee. And it's an old theater that they have revitalized. And that model is a 501c3 that has local support, and we're going to be able to maintain it. So that's been one of the models that we've looked at. But there's many across the Commonwealth that we could possibly look at to be able to see how we can long-term plan it. Again, those are clear examples of the importance of having broad, diverse funding to be able to address economic challenges. From my understanding from the Arts Council, there was also a decrease in regular attendance at some of the events. whether that's directly related to the economy, but that also had an impact with their financial ability to be able to support the theater.

WMRA: It sounds like there has been an outpouring of support and that if they're keeping it going, then hopefully the audiences will too.

Wong: Yes. And I think a good example of that was an improv night that was done on January 3rd. I heard that they had almost 182 over 180 participants. The theater only seats like 240-260 people. So it was, it was a, almost a capacity house. And, a lot of it's related to the improv show, but a lot of it, I believe, is also related to the support the community want to give to the theater.

WMRA: While I've got you here, is there anything else I didn't think to ask that you have on your mind?

Wong: No, other than, again, I can't express my appreciation for the community, for those support and willingness to work with us to keep the theater open. It's been great.

WMRA: Absolutely.

Wong: Very heartwarming.

WMRA: Well, we're definitely eager to see what happens here in the next year and beyond that, because, like you said, clean slate. Well, Michael, thank you so much for coming in, and we'll be eager to see what the future brings.

Wong: Thank you. It's my pleasure.

The community input meetings for Court Square Theater start on Thursday, February 5. Tomorrow, we’ll hear Calvin’s with the executive director of ACT ONE Theater Company, which has taken over operation of Court Square Theater for the next year.

