Virginia legislators consider tracking how AI affects jobs at state agencies

If legislators and the governor sign off, Virginia may start tracking the impact of artificial intelligence on state jobs.

The bill would require state agencies to report how many jobs are eliminated, left vacant, altered or newly-created each year because of AI. Tracking would start in 2028.

Democratic Del. Michael Feggans, who represents Virginia Beach’s 97th District, introduced the Artificial Intelligence Workforce Impact Act – HB310 – in January. He said it’s about understanding the impacts of new technology, not standing in the way of it.

“HB310 allows Virginia to embrace the promise of AI while ensuring that we have visibility when large workforce impacts occur,” he told members of the Communication Subcommittee on Feb. 2.

The bill would also require agencies reporting 10 or more AI-related job impacts to submit a workforce transition plan within six months, identifying at-risk positions and a strategy for retraining or reassigning affected employees.

State employees already have protections and access to retraining opportunities if they’re laid off under the state’s layoff policy and Virginia’s Workforce Transition Act , Feggans said, adding his bill aligns with these existing laws.

He said Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-VA) national AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act inspired the state-level bill. Warner’s bill has bipartisan support from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and would require federal agencies and major companies to report AI-related layoffs to the Department of Labor .

The Virginia law would only apply to state agencies, not private companies, Feggans said.

“Artificial intelligence is already a part of our lives in many ways,” Feggans told WHRO. “This is not an anti-technology bill. This is a way for us as legislators to make sure that we have the correct reporting.”

The House’s Communications, Technology and Innovation Committee voted Feb. 2 along party lines to refer the bill to the House Appropriations committee.