Nexus financial exploitation trial delayed for seventh time

A trial in the Nexus financial exploitation case – which was scheduled to begin in March – has been delayed for the seventh time in four years. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Michael Donovan and Richard Moore, the couple that formerly led the Verona-based company Nexus, and their employee Timothy Shipe, stand accused of stealing more than $400,000 from Zachary Cruz by exploiting a mental incapacity to take his mother's life insurance payout. Donovan and Moore took in the young man to live with them in 2018. Cruz is now living elsewhere under a court-appointed guardianship.

The trio pled not guilty to the crimes earlier this month. In that hearing, counsel discussed whether Donovan's court-appointed attorney, Eugene Oliver, could legally represent him, because one of the prosecution's potential witnesses was previously represented by an attorney who works for Oliver.

Commonwealth's Attorney Timothy Martin confirmed to WMRA on Wednesday that Oliver has withdrawn from the case, causing the appointment of a new attorney and the delay in going to trial. A pretrial hearing is now scheduled for September 17th, with a nine-day jury trial slated to begin October 20th.