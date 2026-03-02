Hampton University launching course on how to build sustainable shorelines

Hampton University is partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to launch what officials say is one of the nation’s first college courses dedicated to living shorelines.

Students will learn how to design, permit and build a living shoreline, which uses natural materials such as marsh grass and mussels to protect land, clean water and build habitat instead of hardened bulkheads or seawalls.

The university started collaborating with the nonprofit foundation more than a decade ago, including students helping with oyster restoration and related research.

“We know that there are students interested in this because of all the work that we've been doing over the years,” said Deidre Gibson, associate professor and chair of Hampton’s marine and environmental science department. “We wanted to find projects for them that they could do right outside and this is perfect for that.’

The university’s research has helped the Bay Foundation learn more about wild oysters in the Hampton River and find ideal project sites in the area, said Kati Grigsby, Hampton Roads urban restoration coordinator with the nonprofit.

It also became clear that the campus had prime opportunities for living shorelines, she said.

Katherine Hafner / WHRO News The site of students' future living shoreline project at Hampton University, as seen March 2, 2026.

The new class next school year will construct about 1,200 feet of shoreline, wetlands and oyster habitat on the northern edge of campus, just across from the Settlers Landing Bridge.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently awarded the Bay Foundation $1 million for the project.

Stacie McGraw, operations director for Wetland Watch, will help adapt the course from the nonprofit’s Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional Program, which trains people such as stormwater engineers and contractors for a voluntary certification on sustainable landscaping.

After new legislation a few years ago, Virginia law requires living shorelines be used whenever possible to stabilize land and prevent erosion, instead of manmade structures.

McGraw said it makes sense to start training people at a younger age.

“They are our future professionals. Having an impact on their career choices and the way they approach those careers is critical for building up that next generation that's going to continue the work,” McGraw said. “The challenges that we're looking at on our shorelines aren't going away, and the urgency to address them grows every day.”

The class will include about 10 undergraduates recruited from the marine science and architecture departments, Gibson said. She hopes to continue offering the class, including expanding to graduate students, as long as interest continues to grow.