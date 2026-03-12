Two injured, gunman dead in ODU campus shooting

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Two people were injured in a campus shooting that Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill called a "tragedy."

A gunman opened fire shortly before 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, which houses the College of Business.

Two people were injured and sent to the hospital. The gunman is dead, according to the university.

Officials have not released information about the victims' or the shooter's identifications.

"The safety of our campus community is my top priority. We are deeply committed to safeguarding all Monarchs and ensuring a secure learning, living, and working environment at all times," Hemphill wrote in a statement.

"I extend my thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the incident, as well as the entire campus and the broader community."

Classes and other operations on ODU's main Norfolk campus have been cancelled for the remainder of Thursday.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger wrote on social media her administration is in touch with the university and "state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk."

ODU has set up a Family Information Center in the Chartway Arena's Big Blue Room, located at 4320 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Hemphill said students, faculty and staff can also get lunch and counseling support at Broderick Dining Commons on Thursday, March 12.

Round-the-clock peer support and online counseling services are available for ODU students through the school's Office of Counseling Services.

For immediate assistance, the university advises students to call the Office of Counseling Services at (757) 683-4401.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, please dial 988.

