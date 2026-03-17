Republican wins Virginia Beach’s special House of Delegates election

Andrew Rice, a prosecutor from Pungo, will represent the 98th District in the House of Delegates.

The Republican defeated Democrat Cheryl Smith in a special election Tuesday. Rice earned more than 62% of the vote with all precincts reporting, not including provisional and post-election ballots, according to unofficial results.

Rice declared victory Tuesday night and thanked family, supporters and God.

“I’m so thankful for their support and I can’t wait to get to work for them in Richmond,” he added, speaking of voters.

Smith told WHRO she planned to concede the election and said she was grateful for supporters. She said she hoped Rice will work to help those in the district who are struggling.

“I hope he sees these people,” Smith said. “I hope he listens to them and tries to be open-minded.”

Smith, a retired teacher from the Ocean Lakes area, challenged longtime Republican incumbent Barry Knight last year for the seat.

Knight’s death in February led to the special election.

On Tuesday, Rice, a deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, said he wanted district voters to know he would legislate for their benefit.

“I’m hoping to go up there and bring common sense back to Richmond,” he said. “I’m going to make sure that I talk to the 98th District, find out what issues are important to them and go up there and try my best and fight like hell for those issues.”

He added that he would represent all constituents, regardless of party.

“Party politics don't have a place in doing what's best for your district,” he said. “So if I have to work across party lines to make sure that something happens in the 98th that needs to happen, that’s exactly what I'm going to do.”

Rice previously said his priorities include supporting the agricultural community, addressing safe road access to Sandbridge, affordability and protecting green space while allowing people to prosper. He also said countering “progressive overreach” in Richmond was a top aim.

He said the district was unique and diverse, including rural communities in the southern city and stretching to the Oceanfront.

“Even though it’s a big district, we’re all a family,” he said last month. “And so that’s why I wanted to get involved. And I want to fight for the citizens who live in the 98th District.”

He understands district issues, in part, because of Knight, he said.

“I used to be one of those constituents, and I used to call Barry and say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’” Rice said.