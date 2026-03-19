Energy companies eye central Virginia for high-voltage transmission line

Developers behind a proposed high-voltage transmission line that would cross Central Virginia say they’re still deciding what route will be submitted to the state for approval. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

At a recent virtual meeting, officials with Valley Link — a joint venture between Dominion Energy, Transource and FirstEnergy Transmission — outlined plans for a 115-mile transmission line running from Campbell County near Lynchburg all the way up to Culpeper County.

Developers say the project is needed to strengthen the electric grid as demand increases — driven in part by data centers, electric vehicles, and population growth.

During the virtual meeting, residents were not able to speak directly — instead, questions had to be submitted and were read aloud by a moderator.

One major question from residents was why the line isn’t being built underground using high-voltage direct current, or HVDC, which minimizes the visual impact. Adam Maguire, Dominion’s strategic project advisor, says HVDC is limited in power.

ADAM MAGUIRE: HVDC is a powerful tool… but it doesn’t do everything. The overhead 765 line made a lot more sense electrically. It’s also significantly less expensive, and we’re trying to see, how do we reinforce the grid in a cost-effective manner? It was a good solution in that fit, in addition to the fact that technically, it just works better for what the grid needs.

Valley Link says the project would function like an “electric interstate,” moving large amounts of power into Central and Northern Virginia.

But some residents and advocacy groups, like Block Valley Link , strongly oppose the project, arguing it would cut through rural communities, impact thousands of acres of land, and primarily serve energy demand in Northern Virginia.

They’ve also raised concerns about environmental impacts and property rights. 29 News previously reported that the project may resort to using eminent domain to obtain land.

Valley Link says no final route has been selected and that public input will help determine the outcome. The company plans to compare routes based on impacts to homes, environmental resources, and scenic areas before submitting a preferred route to the Virginia State Corporation Commission in September.

That would begin a roughly year-long review process, including hearings and environmental analysis.

If approved, construction could begin in late 2028, with the line in service by the end of 2029.

Valley Link says the cost of the project would ultimately be passed on to customers through electric bills, as is standard for transmission infrastructure.