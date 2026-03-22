ROTC instructor killed during ODU shooting “was protecting his kids”

Mourners filled the court at Chartway Arena Sunday on the campus of Old Dominion University for a celebration of life for Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.

“I truly believe Brandon knew exactly what he was doing in those final moments.

He was protecting people. He was protecting his kids,” said Kathrine Shah, his wife.

She described her husband as someone who strove for excellence and who loved his students. He was a long-time Army aviation officer who had turned to teaching late in his military career. He ran the Military Science Department at ODU. Shah died March 12 after a gunman opened fire in his classroom at Constant Hall.

“He used to say, ‘I was in the business of creating diamonds.’ And if you know anything about diamonds they started with something simple, a piece of coal, but with shaping, teaching, nurturing, and, yes, pressure, something extraordinary is created,” Kathrine Shah said.

Old Dominion canceled classes after the shooting. The university was on spring break last week, but ROTC students in uniform filled several rows for the service. Cadet Ceilia Fosso, the student commander for the Monarch Battalion, spoke for them at the ceremony.

“I am deeply honored to speak today about a man who didn't just lead this program. He saved my life,” she said.

Students in the Reserve Officers Training Corps have not spoken publicly about the incident. Fosso described Shah as direct and honest.

“This is not a goodbye. This is a thank you. Thank you for being our professor, our mentor, our friend, and upholding and exceeding the standard. We have the watch from here,” said Fosso, holding back tears.

Two students were injured in the shooting. The FBI confirmed Shah confronted the gunman when he entered the classroom and placed himself between the gunman and his students. Cadets ultimately subdued the attacker, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, who also died.

The FBI Norfolk field office stated - “in a moment that demanded immediate action, they ran toward danger, not away from it—subduing the attacker and bringing an end to the threat. Their decisive actions ensured there was no further loss of life and saved countless others from harm.”

Monday will be the first time the student body will be together since the shooting. The university has grief counseling available, said Kimberly Payne, Manager of Learning and Development at ODU. She did not know Shah, but she came to the ceremony to support the university community.

“It feels like a family member. We're worried about the cadets. We want them to be successful, but we're worried about their mental health. This is a lot for them to go through,” she said.

Shah enlisted in the Army in 2003. He joined ODU’s ROTC program to become an officer and graduated in 2007.

Shah served in Iraq, Afghanistan and eastern Europe, where he flew AH64 Apache helicopters. His medals include a Bronze Star. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and the Legion of Merit.

