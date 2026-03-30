Thousands of Virginians take to the streets in No Kings protests

Protesters took to the streets for “No Kings” rallies in cities across the U.S. on Saturday, with demonstrators energized by issues including the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics and the war in Iran. WMRA's Meredith McCool reports on the rally in Staunton, followed by WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler's report from Saturday's event in Charlottesville.

[Marchers singing “Taking it to the Streets”]

The event began where the previous two “No Kings” rallies had taken place: the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton. Demonstrators then marched down Central Avenue to assemble in front of the bandstand at Gyspy Hill Park.

Along the route, I asked Marc Andrus with the non-violent organizing group Indivisible, about the change in location.

WMRA / Meredith McCool Rally-goers hold up protest signs in front of the bandstand at Gypsy Hill Park as they listen to speakers and musical performances.

MARC ANDRUS: We've been cooperating very carefully with the Staunton police, who have been enormously supportive. They have devoted in the past three events – “Hands Off,” “No Kings 1,” “No Kings 2,” like 14 of their personnel, to the courthouse. It's hard to secure. This is much easier, and so we listen to them. And it gives us more room. It’s more secure..

By the time the parade marched into the park, more than 100 people had joined. More demonstrators were already assembling in front of the park’s bandstand, amassing to a crowd of more than 1,500.

McCOOL: If Indivisible had one thing that they would hope would change in the administration as a result of this action, what would that be?

ANDRUS: That is a hard one, because there are so many affronts. But right now, I think voting … the idea of voter suppression is so serious, because everything else kind of hinges on that. If people are prevented from voting for all these reasons, the so-called SAVE, then, you know, we don't have the leverage … you know, we can't hold them accountable. I would say, voter freedom, voter rights would be my answer.

Under a banner reading “Vote YES to Stop the MAGA Steal!” former Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull shared a similar message.

CAROLYN DULL: We've got an important thing to talk about, and that person out there has got the sign. It says, “Vote yes.”

[Crowd cheering]

JOSH RUBINSTEIN: No! No! No!

DULL: So we really have to understand that this is not about Virginia as much as it is about saving our democracy.

In the crowd, Josh Rubinstein disagreed with the proposed Constitutional amendment to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts to counter Republican gerrymandering in other states.

WMRA / Meredith McCool Samantha Hughes is the chair of the Augusta County Democratic Committee.

RUBINSTEIN: We fought a long time to have competitive districts, and we know it's changed the state. It's made it a swing state by having competitive– we fought a long time to make that possible, and now we're going to give it away because we're letting them dictate to us how we should be, that we should be partisan?

I asked Samantha Hughes, chair of the Augusta County Democratic Committee, how she responds when people are concerned about the redistricting amendment on the April 21st ballot.

SAMANTHA HUGHES: We know there are some wonky districts in Virginia right now. This is really a response to Trump and what he has been doing. He has pushed through redistricting in Texas and other states where he's literally gone and said, we need the votes. Get me the votes. This is a chance in Virginia where it is going to the voters. This is not something that's being pushed on us. We have a chance to speak. It is a temporary measure that is directly in response to what Trump is doing. It sunsets and goes back to the normal redistricting process in 2030. And for Augusta County, I mean, it's a really big opportunity for us, because the new maps, which the voters have access to and have seen before they get to vote, give us three congressional districts. So we get three people in Congress who get to represent us here in Augusta County, which honestly and feels a little bit better than the current representation that we have going on.

[Mojo Parker singing “the voice of you and me”]

Early voting continues through April 18th, with election day on April 21st........

Anjoleigh Schindler in Charlottesville....

[NAT SOUND: traffic + chanting up full, then under]

WMRA / Anjolie Schindler Protesters lined both sides of Rt. 29 in Charlottesville.

Along one of Charlottesville’s busiest corridors, hundreds of people lined both sides of Route 29 near Stonefield—waving signs, dancing, and calling out to passing drivers, some of whom honked in support.

The rally, organized by Indivisible Charlottesville, was part of coordinated protests across all 50 states, pushing back against what they describe as overreach by President Trump.

While much of the atmosphere was energetic, there were also points of friction.Costco says it was towing vehicles belonging to protesters parked in its lot.

Many who attended said they came because they feel something is shifting—and not for the better.

ANONYMOUS PROTESTER, age 70: What I see are people who are trying their best to stand up for democracy because they see the safeguards that should be in place are failing, and I think we’re all stunned and shocked at what’s happening in our country…

Protesters pointed to a range of concerns—from U.S. foreign policy to economic pressures and political decisions they say are affecting everyday life.

That concern spans generations.

For younger attendees, those concerns are already shaping their futures. Mackenzie Whitley is 22 and lives in Scottsville.

WMRA / Anjolie Schindler Mackenzie Whitley had been planning to pursue graduate school in astrophysics—but said recent cuts to research funding have changed that.

MACKENZIE WHITLEY: We, the people, are upset and angry at the way things are in this country… the way things are right now cannot continue.

Whitley had been planning to pursue graduate school in astrophysics—but said recent cuts to research funding have changed that.

WHITLEY: What I spent the past four, five years doing with my life is now no longer an option, so I'm having to pivot and figure out what comes next.

WMRA / Anjolie Schindler No Kings protesters in Charlottesville.

Others said global conflicts and rising costs are shaping how they think about the future.

John Wharton, a Charlottesville resident, said even small decisions feel different now.

JOHN WHARTON: I'm ashamed to say it, but we went and bought some survivalist food… I hate having to think that way.

The protest blended frustration with moments of energy and creativity—music, chanting, and even handmade displays lining the roadside.

Still, many said the goal wasn’t just to express anger—but to hold onto a sense of collective power.

WHARTON: People want to be citizens, not subjects.

[NAT SOUND: chant or crowd swell up briefly, then fade]

And for those along Route 29, that meant making their presence impossible to ignore.

