United Way offers free tax preparation to valley households

As the tax deadline approaches on April 15, United Way is helping local low-to-middle-income households make the most of their returns. WMRA’s Omega Ilijevich reports.

To alleviate some of the financial stresses that come with tax season, The United Way of Central Shenandoah Valley is providing free tax preparation services for households with a combined income of $68,000 or less. In these weekly Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or “VITA” sessions, IRS-certified volunteers help clients understand their taxes and receive any credits they qualify for.

This is the first VITA program from the Harrisonburg-based branch — which expanded to serve Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro in 2025, a few months after that area’s United Way arm closed.

When Director of Programs Nadina Pupic came to the organization from the old Staunton branch, she knew she wanted to bring the popular program with her.

NADINA PUPIC: You really just see everyday working folks that come in and they're so thankful that they did not have to spend half of their paycheck on having that tax return.

Pupic says VITA can be helpful for any low-to-middle earners — from first-time filers to retirees. This year, she’s also seen an influx of part-time contractors in need of assistance.

PUPIC: A lot of people are trying to supplement their income through gig work. So a lot more folks are exploring other ways of making money, but not necessarily understanding how taxes around that work.