© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
How To Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Silent disco fundraises for Charlottesville advocates for children and sexual assault survivors

WMRA | By Anjoleigh Schindler
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
The Foothills Children’s Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Resource Agency share an office space in Charlottesville to better serve clients seeking services from both organizations.
Anjoleigh Schindler
/
WMRA
The Foothills Children’s Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Resource Agency share an office space in Charlottesville to better serve clients seeking services from both organizations.

A silent disco fundraiser is coming to Charlottesville this weekend as part of the Tom Tom Festival—bringing together music, community, and support for survivors. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

On the Downtown Mall, people will be dancing—just not all to the same song.

At the “Groove for Good” silent disco, each person gets a pair of headphones with three different channels—oldies, pop, and 90s or 2000s hits. The result is a crowd moving together, but to completely different beats.

Sherri McKinney leads the Foothills Children’s Advocacy Center.

SHERRI MCKINNEY: And people are singing and people are dancing, but people are singing different songs and dancing, and it's just, it's very fun.

The event is part of the Downtown Mall Block Party and builds on a similar silent disco hosted by the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, or SARA for short, last fall.

This time, the two organizations are teaming up—raising money through a pay-what-you-can model to keep the event accessible.

McKinney says that support is essential. Foothills assists with child abuse investigations — but isn’t fully government-funded.

MCKINNEY: But yeah, this funding, this silent disco, and you know, the fundraising that SARA and Foothills does is really critical.

Held during Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the event also focuses on prevention.

MCKINNEY: You know, people just need to know something as easy, as simple as checking in on a family, and people need to know how to report child abuse if they suspect it, and the law says that you can report and you should report if you suspect.

The fundraiser also reflects a growing partnership between Foothills and SARA, which now share an office space in Charlottesville—an uncommon setup that helps them better serve overlapping clients.

McKinney says that she hopes that collaboration could one day expand into a centralized family justice center—bringing services like law enforcement, therapy, and advocacy under one roof.

And if you’re on the fence—

MCKINNEY: Come! It's going to be a blast, and it's just a really nice way to get out of the house and do something completely different.

The silent disco runs Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Downtown Mall, with music provided by the entertainment company Good Times Only.
Tags
VPR Share
Anjoleigh Schindler
Anjoleigh Schindler is a freelance reporter for WMRA. Originally from Northern Virginia, she now calls Fluvanna County home. She earned her B.A. in Journalism and International Relations from American University.In addition to reporting, Anjoleigh works as a pathways adviser, helping high school students navigate their next steps after graduation. She is especially interested in stories about rural communities, higher education access, and the ways local history connects people across generations.

In her free time, she enjoys collecting records and vintage audio equipment, exploring photography through both modern and antique cameras, researching genealogy, and spending time with her cat, George.

You can contact Anjoleigh at schindler.anjoleigh@gmail.com.
See stories by Anjoleigh Schindler