Ahead of Supreme Court hearing, immigrants, allies in Harrisonburg speak out

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Trump administration's attempts to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Haiti and Syria in cases with far-reaching implications for the entire TPS program. Local advocates plan to rally with allies from across the country outside the courthouse. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

On Wednesday morning, a group of immigrant rights' advocates will depart from Harrisonburg, headed for the Supreme Court. Inside the courthouse, the justices will hear arguments in two cases over whether the Trump administration can unilaterally terminate Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haiti and Syria. If so, advocates say this decision could set a precedent for the termination of all TPS designations – under which approximately 1.3 million people from more than a dozen countries live and work in the U.S.

The Harrisonburg delegation is being organized by the Coalicion Solidaria Pro-Inmigrantes Unidos – known as COSPU – a nonprofit supporting immigrant families, and the Martha Bonilla TPS Committee. Kamilo Rivera is the president of COSPU.

KAMILO RIVERA: For any president to terminate TPS, they need to investigate how are the conditions in their countries? … But this administration … they just say, "we're ending TPS," and that's it.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Demonstrators in Harrisonburg lit candles at a rally Sunday evening in support of local residents who live and work in the U.S. under TPS.

This immigration status was created by Congress in 1990. Through it, the Department of Homeland Security can allow people from specific countries facing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or other "extraordinary" conditions to stay and work in the U.S. for a temporary period. That authorization can then be renewed if conditions in their home country remain unsafe. The Supreme Court allowed former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to terminate TPS for Venezuelans last year, but Wednesday will be the first time the justices actually hear arguments over the issue. Attorneys for Haitian and Syrian TPS holders will argue that the DHS broke the law when terminating these designations with little to no consultation or analysis of current country conditions.

In termination notices, DHS argues that while "certain conditions in Haiti remain concerning," such as the displacement of 1.3 million people due to "escalating violence," some "parts of the country are suitable to return to." In Syria , the department writes that while there is still localized and insurgent violence, the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad effectively ended the civil war, allowing the safe return of displaced Syrians. They will argue that it is "contrary to the national interest" to allow citizens of either country to remain in the U.S.

The National TPS Alliance writes that a Trump administration win in these cases "would amount to the largest 'de-documentation' of lawful immigrants in U.S. history."

RIVERA: These people pay taxes, the same as citizens. They have their own life over here. They have a kid, they have a house.

TPS holders are required to continuously re-register with the federal government, typically every 18 months. This process includes a background check .

RIVERA: That's why we want to let the public know that we need to … say to the justices, "do the right thing." Because if they don't do it, what are they going to do? Separate families. … They're going to send them to the countries they're coming from. Even though these countries – for example, Honduras – they are not ready to receive all these people. … Haiti, they are not safe, too. In Latinoamerica, Haiti is the most poor country. So, what are they going to do? We don't think it's right for the government to send back these people.

On Sunday evening, about 75 people attended a COSPU rally outside the circuit courthouse in Harrisonburg in support of TPS holders.

[crowd chanting "Sí, se puede" over music]

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Supporters carried flags from the National TPS Alliance, an advocacy group formed by TPS beneficiaries from across the country.

Wilfredo Flores spoke in Spanish from his personal experience as a TPS holder, while another speaker translated his words into English. He's lived in the U.S. for 25 years.

WILFREDO FLORES [speaking in Spanish, with English translator]: We pay taxes, we pay rent, we own houses, we abide by all laws. … So I am here, visibly and openly. I'm not a criminal. I pay my dues and I have no reason to hide.

However, other TPS holders were afraid to speak out publicly. If the Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to terminate their countries' designation, they'll be at risk of detention and deportation. A community advocate, Nadia Dames, shared words written by a friend who didn't feel safe coming forward.

NADIA DAMES: The reality is that in Honduras, it is still ravaged by crime, poverty, and government and police corruption.

The National Immigration Forum reports that nearly 30,000 TPS holders live in Virginia. COSPU estimates that about 2,300 of them live in the Shenandoah Valley.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Nadia Dames shares a reflection written by a friend who is a TPS holder and didn't feel safe speaking publicly.

DAMES: We worked in the hardest industries. We showed up when others wouldn't. We helped build this region, especially right here in the Shenandoah Valley, in the poultry plants, on the processing lines, day after day, year after year, for 20-plus years. … And now we are being told that all of that, all those years, all that labor, all those sacrifices, can be erased with a decision – a decision not based on facts, but hate and racism, just like that.

[crowd chanting]