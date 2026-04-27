Cat cafe "Biscuits & Beans" opens in Winchester

Biscuits & Beans , a new cat cafe in Winchester, opened its doors on April 1. Like other such places popping up, the cafe allows visitors to grab some coffee, and after making a reservation, greet the feline citizens. Or even adopt one. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge reports.

Ayse Pirge / WMRA One of the cafe's inquisitive foster felines.

A cat session lasts 40 minutes, behind a glass divider that extends to the upper floor where visitors can meet some more furry friends. The other side of the glass, with a separate entrance is a more traditional cafe experience, but where you can still spot some critters if you look around– or above you.

CHRIS GOEBEL: We wanted to create our own cafe that was equal parts cat adoption and cat fostering. And impressively, a proper cafe that the community can come in and enjoy coffees, teas, fruit drinks, bakery. … We’ve launched two businesses in one.

Chris Goebel is a co-founder of Biscuits & Beans, along with his wife Charlotte Goebel. He says that when they moved to Winchester, there weren’t any cat cafes in the immediate area.

Charlotte Goebel says they also wanted to do something meaningful after their retirement.

CHARLOTTE GOEBEL: We wanted something else that we can give back to the community, and be a part of.

Just Tails Foundation for Cat Care is their sister nonprofit, and supports the cafe’s partner rescues. The number of cats they have adopted so far–

CHRIS GOEBEL: This is day 21, and we’ve adopted 20 cats.

Ayse Pirge / WMRA Charlotte and Chris Goebel founded the cafe as a way to give back to the community.

Among the cats that are currently available for adoption includes Lasagna, an orange tabby with an affectionate disposition, and Scrappy – also a tabby, with brown fur and orange eyes, who loves attention. And there are more. Some just want to talk.

Ayse: Do you want to say something?

Cat: Meow.

Ayse: Thank you.

As for their future plans, they hope to franchise.

CHRIS GOEBEL: And the best way to do that is to find cafe operators that love cats. Or you have cat rescues and cat folks that love coffee.