Proposed WIC cuts could strain low-income Virginia families, advocates warn

Tens of thousands of Virginians facing food insecurity could lose out on more benefits if Congress approves proposed cuts to the federal Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, or WIC.

Participation in the program is already low in Virginia and advocates say many of the families receiving aid are already grappling with cuts to other federal programs.

WIC helps pregnant women, new mothers and their children buy foods such as milk, fruits, vegetables, cereal and infant formula.

The proposed cuts are part of the Agriculture Appropriations bill , which would provide $200 million less for WIC in 2027 and reduce fruit and vegetable benefits for participating families.

Virginia currently serves more than 104,000 people through WIC, but only about 47% of eligible residents participate in the program, according to the Food Research and Action Center , a national nonprofit advocacy group. That puts the state at 38th nationally for participation.

National data shows 80,000 Virginians could see those benefits reduced by as much as 75% under the new proposal.

Crystal FitzSimons is the president of the Food Research and Action Center, a national anti-hunger advocacy group. She said WIC plays a critical role in helping families stretch their monthly food budgets during early childhood.

“If you can participate in WIC, then it actually helps reduce the amount of money that a family has to spend on food,” FitzSimons said. “It really is a win-win for young families.”

FitzSimons said the proposal could make it more difficult for Virginia to expand participation at a time when enrollment is already low.

During the pandemic, some states were allowed to offer virtual WIC appointments, which made it easier for families in rural areas and parents with young children to access services.

She said Virginia could continue expanding virtual appointments as a way to improve access and help more eligible families learn about and participate in the program.

The Virginia Department of Health oversees WIC services in Virginia through local health department offices that process applications and provide benefits to eligible families.

WHRO requested an interview with VDH but did not receive a response before publication.

Community organizations in Hampton Roads said many families are already struggling to make their food assistance last through the month.

Sabrina Davis, founder of local food insecurity nonprofit RESET INC, said many of the families her organization serves rely on multiple federal food benefits.

“If they receive WIC, they also nine times out of 10 receive SNAP,” Davis said. “Now that I was not accustomed to having to buy, I now have to buy out of this budget, which I’m already not getting enough to sustain.”

RESET INC operates a food pantry and diaper distribution program. Davis said her organization regularly sees families seeking baby formula, produce and diapers because their budgets are already stretched thin.

She said cuts to WIC would likely increase pressure on local food pantries that are already struggling to keep up with demand.

“It’s really a domino effect,” Davis said. “We cannot absorb the cost of what it would take to continue to feed these families when they’re impacted by these changes.”

