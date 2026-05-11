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Cardinal Conversation: From indoor agriculture facility to table

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:26 AM EDT

A company that grows tomatoes in a 1.4-million square foot greenhouse in Southwest Virginia is putting its first products into stores this spring.

Since it was announced just over a year ago, Pluck'd has completed the first phase of its three-tiered project in Carroll County. It's part of a planned $100 million investment.

Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse (BUSS-ee) is covering the story and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols