Cardinal Conversation: From indoor agriculture facility to table
A company that grows tomatoes in a 1.4-million square foot greenhouse in Southwest Virginia is putting its first products into stores this spring.
Since it was announced just over a year ago, Pluck'd has completed the first phase of its three-tiered project in Carroll County. It's part of a planned $100 million investment.
Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse (BUSS-ee) is covering the story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.