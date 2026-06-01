State park system marking its 90th anniversary with history programs, hikes

This month, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, DCR, is celebrating the 90th anniversary of Virginia state parks with special programs, including ranger-led hikes, storytelling sessions and interactive programs for families.

The park system's 44 sites will also host a History and Culture weekend June 13 and 14, with each park focusing on its cultural heritage and historical significance.

Four of the sites are in the Hampton Roads area: First Landing and False Cape in Virginia Beach; Chippokes in Surry and York River in Williamsburg.

On Saturday, June 13, for example, First Landing will have informative wagon rides that explain how the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s built many of the park's features.

“Virginia’s state parks are built on the idea that our natural and cultural treasures should be protected and accessible to everyone,” said DCR Director Nikki Rovner in a news release. “As we celebrate these milestones, we honor the people who initiated this journey and recommit ourselves to ensuring Virginia’s outdoors continue to inspire and serve future generations.”

A state commission in the 1920s began the work for a park system. Six parks opened on June 15, 1936. The commission, which became the DCR, is also marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/history-culture-day for details.

