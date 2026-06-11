Hampton roads restaurants, bars gearing up for FIFA World Cup watch parties

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off Thursday in stadiums across the United States, bars and restaurants around Hampton Roads are getting ready for the tournament.

The Fishin' Pig in Norfolk's Railroad District is showing every game, but ramping up for USA matches specifically. Owner Tom Fox said the Norfolk location will stay open late during the American team’s matches and offer food and drink specials.

In Virginia Beach, Lendy's is doing the same at both its General Booth Boulevard and its Shore Drive locations. Owner Kent Von Fecht said specials will be available during all tournament games, starting with the USA's opening Friday night match.

For Shorebreak Pizza & Taphouse, the World Cup is a homecoming of sorts.

"We've been kind of the spot for soccer, not just the World Cup, but soccer in general, in Virginia Beach for, I don't know, a couple of decades now," co-owner J.B. Maas said.

The American Outlaws, the official supporter group of U.S. Soccer, holds its Virginia Beach chapter meetings there. The bar also sponsors local clubs Beach FC and Rush.

Michelob Ultra, the official beer sponsor of the tournament, will have representatives on site at both locations during matches, running promotions and buying drinks for people at the bar.

Maas said the bar isn't taking many reservations, keeping most seating first-come, first-served. And while USA matches are the main draw, nearly all games will get the full treatment on its big screens with full audio.

"Being in Virginia Beach, especially, has got a heavy NATO and, frankly, international contingent around here," Maas said. "So we'll get English fans, French fans, Spanish fans, and then the casual soccer fans who love watching Messi play with Argentina or Ronaldo with Portugal."

As for late nights, Maas isn't worried. Soccer moves faster than most American sports.

"The beauty of soccer is that the games only have, max, about two hours," he said. "It's not like an NFL game that can go four hours sometimes."

In downtown Norfolk, the Waterside District is billing itself as the region's headquarters to experience the tournament. It will host watch parties for every match.

Tables can be reserved and the venue is also offering private packages with customizable beverage and dining options.

