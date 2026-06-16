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Strasburg residents question large-scale data center plans

WMRA | By Ayse Pirge
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
A rendering of the two million square foot data center planned for Strasburg from an information sheet provided to the town
Town of Strasburg
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WMRA
A rendering of the two million square foot data center planned for Strasburg from an information sheet provided to the town, which lists construction as beginning in the third quarter of 2027.

A planned data center complex in Strasburg was among the topics in Monday’s public forum there. Local leaders and developers answered questions submitted by residents. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge reports.

Monday’s public forum focused on two topics– both related to data center development. One of them is Project Tallmadge, a two million square foot planned data center complex in Shenandoah County. It would cover 87 acres, right next to Interstate 81. The other is how the town will review future data center proposals.

Brenda Tennett attended the forum with concerns about noise and pollution.
Ayse Pirge
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WMRA
Brenda Tennett attended the forum with concerns about noise and pollution.

As of July last year, future data center projects in Strasburg require a special use permit as well as additional public review. The Strasburg High School’s old gym was filled with attentive residents, who had submitted questions related to both this data center complex and general questions about data centers, which included issues such as water usage, drought resilience, and energy demand.

Strasburg Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies and the chief commercial officer of Takanock, the company behind Project Tallmadge, were among the panelists answering questions.

Brenda Tennett is a Strasburg resident. She has concerns –

BRENDA TENNETT: About air quality, and the noise, and possibly pollution, and what… effect it might have on children.

The planned data center complex is not far from where Tennett lives.

TENNETT: If I don’t know all the answers, then I’ll have to put my house on the market to get out of the area.

But, she says –

TENNETT: If they do some of the things they say they’re going to do, and if that works out, it might be different.

There will be a town council work session on July 6, and a town council meeting on July 14.
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Ayse Pirge
Ayse Pirge graduated in Fall 2021 from William and Mary with a BA in English. She is also interested in writing stories and poetry, and hopes to publish a poetry chapbook.
See stories by Ayse Pirge