A new CEO for Virginia - Chief Energy Officer

By Elizabeth McGowan

Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO

Moments before Josephus Allmond bounded up to the lectern, the 400-plus attendees at a Coalition for Community Solar Access summit in downtown Washington, D.C. could barely contain themselves.

They greeted Virginia’s first-ever Chief Energy Officer as a luminary – cheering before, during and after his 10-minute keynote address on May 29.

Their rousing reception is a reflection of the faith they have in a 33-year-old with the legal, regulatory and advocacy know-how to elevate a renewable power sector that’s in flux. Solar, in particular, has been knocked backward by the Trump administration's policies while simultaneously propelled forward by state legislators.

The astute Duke University Law School graduate spent the last six years as an attorney at the nonprofit Southern Environmental Law Center’s (SELC) Virginia office before the governor’s chief of staff extended the offer in late March for the newly-created cabinet position.

“I answered ‘Yes’ immediately,” Allmond said, explaining his promotion in an interview. “I’m getting settled but still drinking from the firehose.

“What energy projects are being built and their impact on communities is something nine million Virginians are thinking about on a daily basis. This is an incredible opportunity for me to use my experience and knowledge to improve their lives.”

Affordability was an oft-repeated watchword during Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s campaign. As utility bills across the state continue to spike, the job she created via executive order aligns with her longtime commitment to ensure that Virginia families and businesses can afford to keep their lights on, and heat and cool their homes and commercial operations.

Allmond is tasked with a tricky balancing act: maximize the electric grid’s reliability, prevent high energy users such as data centers from driving up costs for other customers, and figure out how to prioritize the growth of more homegrown clean energy and battery storage.

“I am taking decisive action to respond to the concerns I hear from Virginians about the high cost of energy,” Spanberger said in a statement about choosing Allmond for the potentially pivotal role. “I look forward to working with (him) .”

Allmond emphasized that while renewable energy is a passion, it’s far from his singular focus. Indeed, he’s been speaking to engineers and executives at conferences for nuclear energy, gas generation and related industries.

Elizabeth McGowan / VCIJ John Miller, left, vice president of market development at Chaberton Energy, led a one-on-one Q&A about Virginia policy with the state’s new Chief Energy Officer Josephus Allmond on May 29 at the CCSA summit in Washington, D.C.

“When I get invited, I go,” he said. “Regardless of what type of energy it is, what we need to do is make it more affordable.”

Allmond’s message about controlling supply and costs isn’t lost on Robin Dutta, the executive director of the Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association, a trade group representing Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“His position is chief energy officer, not chief clean energy officer,” Dutta said about the state’s goal of accessible, expandable and cheaper energy sources. “That describes the solar industry but it’s on us to show we can supply those solutions.”

Jim Purekal, chief lobbyist in Virginia for Advanced Energy United, said putting Allmond at the helm signals the governor’s serious pursuit of practical energy solutions.

At SELC, Allmond went head-to-head with utilities as a litigator in dozens of regulatory cases before the State Corporation Commission in Richmond. Often, he was trying to rein in what ratepayer and environmental advocates classified as unfair fee hikes or rules imposed by Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power, the state’s two investor-owned utilities.

Purekal praised Allmond’s skills as a deep listener and an agile negotiator.

“I don’t know if there’s a better fit because of his strong understanding of the regulatory component of any policymaking or legislation,” said Purekal, whose group advocates for a transition to clean energy in the business sector. “Rarely do we see somebody sought out by lawmakers, nonprofits, trade groups, environmental groups and even lobbyists.

“They all want his take on things because of his ability to compromise and find creative solutions.”

Thus far, any would-be critics of Allmond or the position Spanberger created haven’t spoken out publicly. Dominion, the target of much litigation while Allmond was at SELC, did not reply to a request for comment.

Before Allmond even entered college, he was consumed by the idea of pursuing policy and law degrees. Then, “on a whim,” he chose a minor in sustainability to complement his political science major as an undergraduate at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

“I learned about climate change in those environmental classes and became convinced it was the biggest issue facing us,” he said.

That eye-opener prompted him to stay in Flagstaff to earn a master’s degree in climate science and solutions. For his capstone project, he was part of a trio that analyzed spreadsheets of data to calculate greenhouse gas emissions for two Arizona manufacturing facilities operated by a Swedish forestry products company.

While his energy education was an “add-on,” policy and politics had always fueled Allmond’s hungry mind. As a star high school student living in Chico, Calif., he was invited to a leadership academy that exposed him to hands-on lessons up and down the East Coast.

Later, that connection evolved into an invitation during his junior year to attend President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

“It was a surreal feeling for small-town kids to be surrounded by tens of thousands of people packed onto the National Mall,” he recalled. “I remember the buzz of excitement and hope that everyone felt. It really made me believe that politics can improve lives. And I’ve always believed that to this day.”

Allmond’s legislative work at SELC has helped to change numerous policies, one being a new law designed to lower energy costs for customers struggling with bills.

His diligence and research motivated the General Assembly to reform Virginia’s Percentage of Income Payment Program this year. House Bill 884 , effective in January, caps monthly utility bills at a fixed percentage of earnings for low-income households.

“In my previous job, I was constrained as a litigator,” Allmond said about being freed to collaborate with a range of state agencies, energy developers, utilities and the regional grid operator to tackle access and affordability. “In this role, I have so many options.”

His new position isn’t about infringing on the Department of Energy’s mission, but instead cooperating with a mix of state agencies handling everything from developing an offshore wind workforce to boosting energy efficiency for homeowners.

As well, he will play a role in shaping this year’s Virginia Energy Plan, a comprehensive roadmap the commonwealth releases every four years to guide energy decision-making.

Allmond prides himself on adapting to the circumstances at hand – a trait he acquired early on.

He was born at Fort Hood, Texas, where his father served in the U.S. Army. His parents argued over which grandfather’s name he should inherit—Alfred or Roscoe. Eventually, they settled on the latter half of Flavius Josephus, a first-century Jewish scholar and historian. Allmond and his wife named their now 1-year-old son Josephus because “I’ve always loved my name and wanted to share it with him.”

When Allmond was barely a year old, the Army shipped the family of three from Texas to Italy for four years before landing in Upstate New York. His parents’ divorce meant he split his grade school years between the Sacramento region and New York. His father’s untimely death in 2004 led to yet another move to be near his mother’s family in Chico.

Lest anyone think his radiant smile and genial demeanor mean he’s a pushover—be forewarned that he excelled on the track team as a top sprinter, long-jumper and triple-jumper in high school and junior college.

“I bring that same competitive spirit to this job,” he said. “I want to win and I want Virginia to set the pace for the nation when it comes to energy. I’m excited about that.”

It’s a challenge, he said, but Virginia can be a model for other states by demonstrating the right way to affordably meet energy demand while also keeping its commitments to clean energy.

Shortly after Allmond’s keynote talk at the Coalition for Community Solar Access summit, John Miller, vice president of market development at Chaberton Energy, led a one-on-one Q&A with him about Virginia policy.

In addition to answering every query in detail, Allmond also—politely—noted a math error in one of Miller’s slides.

“He’s sharp,” Miller said after their 50-minute session. “It’s definitely a loss for the Southern Environmental Law Center. But what a gain for the state of Virginia.”

Reach Elizabeth McGowan at elizabeth.mcgowan@whro.org

