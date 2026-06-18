Amid shortages, new Norfolk center adds residential beds for substance use treatment

A new residential substance use treatment facility with 16 beds for people who need structured addiction care is opening in Norfolk.

Life Journey, the group behind the new center, has provided mental health services in the region for about 10 years, with existing sites in Portsmouth and Hampton.

Shante Williams with Life Journey said the new facility is meant to address a gap the organization has seen while working with clients who need substance use treatment.

“Because the need is greater than the resources that are available, a lot of times folks are having to be placed on wait lists or go outside of the city, or even go to the other side of the state to receive this level of treatment,” Williams said.

Williams said demand has grown as the opioid epidemic continues to affect the region and fentanyl has become more common.

The pandemic, Williams said, also contributed to more substance use challenges. At the same time, reduced stigma around addiction and mental health has led more people to seek treatment.

Local data show Norfolk is carrying one of the region’s heavier substance use burdens.

An Old Dominion University analysis of six Greater Hampton Roads localities found Norfolk had the highest alcohol-related hospitalization rates among both adults and adolescents, at 28.9 per 10,000 adults and 3.8 per 10,000 adolescents.

Norfolk also had the highest heroin overdose death rate, at 7.3 per 100,000 residents.

1 of 4 — DO01020180.jpg A room inside the new Norfolk substance use treatment facility includes two beds for residential clients. Yiqing Wang/WHRO 2 of 4 — DO01020186.jpg A common area inside the new Norfolk substance use treatment facility offers space for residential clients to gather. Yiqing Wang/WHRO 3 of 4 — DO01020187.jpg A kitchen inside the new residential substance use treatment facility in Norfolk. Yiqing Wang/WHRO 4 of 4 — DO01020188.jpg A restroom inside the new residential substance use treatment facility in Norfolk. Yiqing Wang/WHRO

The new center is classified as an ASAM Level 3.5 facility. Williams said that means it is designed for people who are at risk of relapse and need daily treatment, but do not require intensive medical monitoring in a hospital setting.

Clients typically stay for about 30 days. During that time, they will participate in daily clinical groups, psychoeducation, recreational activities, life skills training and individual therapy.

Williams said the facility also provides medication management and medication-assisted treatment when appropriate.

The center currently has about 10 staff members, including a psychiatric provider, a nurse, therapists, behavioral health technicians and a director who is a certified substance abuse counselor.

The opening comes as Norfolk’s public behavioral health system is preparing for growing demand. Under Virginia’s Right Help, Right Now initiative, the Norfolk Community Services Board has been expanding crisis response programs, including 988, mobile crisis teams and stabilization services.

Norfolk City Councilman John “JP” Paige said the CSB is doing important work, but public agencies cannot meet the need alone.

“We need more facilities,” Paige said. “We can’t count on our CSB to do everything.”

He said Norfolk needs more partnerships with community providers to fill gaps in care, especially as demand for mental health and substance use services continues to grow.

