No pass? No problem: Riders can now tap to pay for public transit in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads Transit rolled out three new ways to pay for fares on all buses, Virginia Beach Wave trolleys, Tide light rail trains and Elizabeth River ferries. Passengers can tap a reloadable GoMobile card, bank card or mobile wallet or scan the new GoMobile app.

These options should let passengers board and take their seats more quickly, said HRT public outreach coordinator Ariel Gardner, making it easier for operators, riders and other drivers on the road.

“You'll scan your card, it'll take your money, you'll hear a beep, and you're good to go,” she said.

By using one of these new payment methods, riders who tap to pay will never pay more than $4.50 a day or $70 a month.

“You can pay as you go,” Gardner said, noting the first two rides are $2 each, the third is $0.50, and any additional rides that day are free.

Passengers can still pay with cash once they board the bus, light rail or ferry.

“A lot of people rely on that ability to put dollar bills into the bus when they get on and that’s what they’re used to,” HRT spokesperson Thomas Becher said. “We understand they may be unbanked or are uncomfortable with a smart phone.”

But this method won’t count towards the fare cap, unless they put that cash on a reloadable GoMobile card. These cards are available at HRT’s customer service centers and new ticket vending machines.

The GoMobile app won’t work for OnDemand Ridesharing or Paratransit, and fare for these two types of transit won’t count forwards the cap.