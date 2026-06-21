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Week in politics: continued negotiations with Iran; G7 summit; Reflecting Pool issues

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 21, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT

There continues to be uncertainty over negotiations. At the same time, the Trump administration continues to aggravate allies.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe