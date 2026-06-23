Hampton Roads shares successes, challenges in education with state superintendent

Shortly after Jenna Conway became state superintendent, she hit the road to talk to students, families and educators about Virginia’s public schools.

Across the state, and in Hampton Roads, she heard about the success of the science of reading, which relies on phonics and structured literacy, and how the state’s cell phone ban has reduced classroom distractions.

She heard concerns about the number of state tests students take and whether they accurately capture student growth. Educators and school leaders told her they want support and guidance on managing students’ behavioral problems.

For about a month, Conway, a Charlottesville native appointed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and her staff collected more than 50 hours of feedback from about 2,200 people, in person and online

Some priorities and concerns transcended geographical regions, Conway said. Those included having safe and secure schools, quality instruction and strengthening community partnerships.

The most important takeaway from Hampton Roads, she said, was “a recognition of the very important role that public early childhood and public education play in both putting kids on track for success and enabling parents to work, particularly with so many military-connected families.”

The area’s divisions have successful partnerships with schools and city councils, churches and businesses, she said. She pointed to the innovative work to prepare high school students for life after graduation through apprenticeships, JROTC programs and other experiences.

While teacher recruitment and retention are a challenge across the state, Conway said “Grow Your Own” teacher programs and active coaching have helped in Hampton Roads.

Another challenge for the area is ensuring that military families have everything they need for an easy transition when they move to Hampton Roads, including helping them connect with their new district.

Conway, who has long worked to expand and strengthen early childhood education, wants to concentrate on Spanberger's election platform of expanding pre-K and focusing on students and teachers who are "furthest from opportunity."

“So that no matter where you go in the Commonwealth,” Conway said, “that you can count on a prepared educator, a quality educational experience, and that that puts your child on track for success.”

