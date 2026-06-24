Norfolk's "trilogy" weekend was one of the best in recent memory, officials say

Nearly 500,000 people converged on Norfolk's downtown waterfront last weekend for three major events, generating more than $50 million in tourism revenue and setting a single-day attendance record at Town Point Park, city officials said Tuesday during Norfolk City Council's meeting.

Deputy City Manager LaVoris Pace described the weekend as a "trilogy of events," combining the Juneteenth celebration, Sail250 and Harborfest into what he called one of the best weekends in Norfolk's recent history.

"Tourism, art, culture and entertainment," Pace said Tuesday "It boils down to one of the best weekends in Norfolk."

Friday's Juneteenth programming drew nearly 10,000 people to Town Point Park, the largest single-day crowd in the park's history, according to Pace. He said parking revenue totaled $178,000 across the three days, and transit systems logged more than 54,000 light rail and ferry trips combined, along with nearly 3,000 scooter and bike trips.

Ted Baroody, CEO of Fest Events, said festival food vendors and retailers described Friday as their busiest ever, with long lines and merchandise selling out. It was especially so at Juneteenth booths, where commemorative items were offered for the first time and quickly snapped up by attendees.

Baroody said the final numbers will likely grow once cell phone location data collected in partnership with the Downtown Norfolk Council is fully processed, a process he said typically takes four to five days.

He cautioned that the preliminary figures don't capture dozens of private parties aboard ships, a soccer tournament hosted along Hampton Boulevard, or the thousands of visitors who arrived at the waterfront before the festivals’ official noon opening each day.

Jack Brown's, a downtown restaurant, opened for lunch three hours early to serve the influx of international sailors and out-of-town guests. Festival organizers said the scene at Waterside District on Friday night was akin to a World Cup watch party, with cheering crowds and a spirit of global camaraderie.

"There are so many elements to it that are really hard to tabulate," Baroody said.

The festivities also brought back two nights of fireworks for the first time in more than a decade, drawing crowds to the waterfront for the nightly displays.

A total of 25 international ships departed the waterfront Monday as the weekend officially wound down. The departure overlapped with a Carnival Cruise ship turnaround, which added 4,000 additional travelers to the downtown area simultaneously.

Mayor Kenny Alexander noted on Tuesday that Norfolk holds a significant place in the history of Emancipation Day celebrations in the United States. Thefirst such observance occurred in the city on Jan. 1, 1863, when approximately 4,000 people marched to what is now part of Elmwood Cemetery.