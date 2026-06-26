Norfolk City Council unanimously expands authority of light rail security

Norfolk City Council voted unanimously this week to expand enforcement authority for Hampton Roads Transit security officers across its transit system, including light rail, buses, ferries and transfer centers.

Off-duty local police work overtime throughout the HRT system and follow their employer’s use-of-force policies. Private security personnel, who make up the majority of the uniformed workforce, operate under guidelines developed by their employer, Sentry Force Security.

Tuesday's vote specifically expands enforcement authority to a third kind of security team: HRT's own internal Transit Security Officers, known as TSOs. They are governed by HRT's internal use-of-force policies. Each group wears distinctive uniforms identifying their role.

The vote updates the definition of fare enforcement officer in city code to include TSOs. Previously, only contracted private security and off-duty police could enforce the fare code on The Tide.

The decision drew immediate questions from the public about accountability, training and oversight.

Norfolk resident Keenan Baskerville spoke during the public comment period ahead of the vote, urging council members to clarify how the security force would be monitored.

"What are the use of force policies for HRT security?" Baskerville asked. "If they're given the same authority as an officer, what do we have in place to hold HRT security responsible for their actions? I just really want to seek guidelines for their authority, as well as situational parameters for their conduct."

He added that keeping the city's most vulnerable transit riders safe was his primary concern, saying he wanted passengers to have access to safe passage and not be "vilified for being poor."

Councilman Carlos Clanton addressed Baskerville's concerns directly before casting his affirmative vote, noting that the enforcement guidelines are publicly available and that all those items are addressed.

Under HRT's Passenger Code of Conduct, security staff are authorized to enforce a broad range of rules across all HRT properties. Violations include fare evasion, loitering longer than one hour at transit centers or station platforms, disruptive behavior, trespassing and possessing hazardous materials.

"Any complaint against an agent of HRT, whether internal staff, contracted support or police working in secondary employment, should be reported to HRT's Customer Service," said HRT Communications Manager Thomas Becher..

From there, complaints against private guards go to Sentry Force Security's management, allegations against off-duty police are referred to extra duty law enforcement supervisors and complaints against TSOs are handled directly by HRT management.