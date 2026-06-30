Charlottesville coalition raising money for immigrant families' groceries

A Charlottesville coalition says it has raised more than $28,000 to provide grocery gift cards to immigrant families facing food insecurity. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

The Grocery Card Campaign held an online community forum Monday night featuring educators, food pantry staff and immigrant advocates, who said they’re seeing a growing need among local immigrant communities.

Speakers at the forum said many families are increasingly reluctant to seek help from food pantries and other assistance programs because they’re afraid of sharing personal information amid heightened immigration enforcement. They also described seeing more families relying on friends or trusted organizations to pick up food on their behalf.

The coalition said the grocery card program is designed to provide emergency assistance with few barriers, allowing families to purchase groceries, diapers, medicine and other necessities themselves.

Organizers also discussed community efforts following recent immigration enforcement activity in Greene County, saying volunteers have been helping connect affected families with food, information and other support.

The Grocery Card Campaign is a partnership of several nonprofits and grassroots groups – Sin Barreras, Keep Going Together, Indivisible Charlottesville, the Central Virginia Community Support Fund and the Legal Aid Justice Center. Organizers say they hope to raise $45,000 to continue distributing grocery cards through the end of the summer.