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Charlottesville coalition raising money for immigrant families' groceries

WMRA | By Anjoleigh Schindler
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
The Grocery Card Campaign
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WMRA

A Charlottesville coalition says it has raised more than $28,000 to provide grocery gift cards to immigrant families facing food insecurity. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

The Grocery Card Campaign held an online community forum Monday night featuring educators, food pantry staff and immigrant advocates, who said they’re seeing a growing need among local immigrant communities.

Speakers at the forum said many families are increasingly reluctant to seek help from food pantries and other assistance programs because they’re afraid of sharing personal information amid heightened immigration enforcement. They also described seeing more families relying on friends or trusted organizations to pick up food on their behalf.

The coalition said the grocery card program is designed to provide emergency assistance with few barriers, allowing families to purchase groceries, diapers, medicine and other necessities themselves.

Organizers also discussed community efforts following recent immigration enforcement activity in Greene County, saying volunteers have been helping connect affected families with food, information and other support.

The Grocery Card Campaign is a partnership of several nonprofits and grassroots groups – Sin Barreras, Keep Going Together, Indivisible Charlottesville, the Central Virginia Community Support Fund and the Legal Aid Justice Center. Organizers say they hope to raise $45,000 to continue distributing grocery cards through the end of the summer.
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Anjoleigh Schindler
Anjoleigh Schindler is a freelance reporter for WMRA. Originally from Northern Virginia, she now calls Fluvanna County home. She earned her B.A. in Journalism and International Relations from American University.In addition to reporting, Anjoleigh works as a pathways adviser, helping high school students navigate their next steps after graduation. She is especially interested in stories about rural communities, higher education access, and the ways local history connects people across generations.

In her free time, she enjoys collecting records and vintage audio equipment, exploring photography through both modern and antique cameras, researching genealogy, and spending time with her cat, George.

You can contact Anjoleigh at schindler.anjoleigh@gmail.com.
See stories by Anjoleigh Schindler