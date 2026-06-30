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NATO showcases cooperation at a major exercise in Hampton Roads

WHRO | By Steve Walsh
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT
Commodore Maryla Ingham of the British Royal Navy and Adm. Doug Perry, head of both US 2nd Fleet and NATO Joint Forces Command Norfolk on the bridge of the German frigate FGS Sachsen.
Steve Walsh
Commodore Maryla Ingham of the British Royal Navy and Adm. Doug Perry, head of both US 2nd Fleet and NATO Joint Forces Command Norfolk on the bridge of the German frigate FGS Sachsen.

Now being billed as the largest Navy exercise ever conducted in the Western Atlantic, FLEETEX wrapped up this week with 32 ships from 17 countries, said Adm. Doug Perry, head of both US 2nd Fleet and NATO Joint Forces Command Norfolk.

On Monday, the German frigate FGS Sachsen hosted Perry and Commodore Maryla Ingham of the British Royal Navy. The German ship hosts a large contingent of sailors from the United Kingdom.

“The fact that we have common tactics, techniques and procedures, and that's made it already seamless,” Ingham said. “I think it's just the scale and the complexity here that's been what's made it such a great exercise for us.”

Perry could be the last U.S. admiral to run the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance headquarters in Norfolk. He is leaving in September under a normal change of command. Joint Forces Command Norfolk was created in 2019, as Russia became more active in the region.

“JFC Norfolk started with 47 people when I got here two and a half years ago. We’ve got 450 people now. We're mission capable, and we are prepared to defend every centimeter, every inch of NATO territory,” Perry said.

NATO has been reshuffling its command structure since President Donald Trump threatened to annex Greenland last year.

“In the near future, I will turn over to a UK or a British four-star (officer)..so that's the shift that's ongoing,” Perry said.

The timing hasn’t been announced, but Norfolk is being turned over to a British commander for the first time since the command was stood up under the first Trump administration. The U.S. is taking over leadership of NATOs major commands for air, naval and land. Europeans will operate the commands that control specific regions. Norfolk has the largest region, controlling the Atlantic and the high north region including Greenland.

The separate command in Norfolk, NATO Allied Transformation Command will continue to be run by a French general.

The exercise in Hampton Roads wraps up in time for many of the same U.S. and allied ships to travel to New York City for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution on July 4. The following week NATO will begin its annual summit in Turkey.
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Steve Walsh
Steve joined WHRO in 2023 to cover military and veterans. Steve has extensive experience covering the military and working in public media, most recently at KPBS in San Diego, WYIN in Gary, Indiana and WBEZ in Chicago. In the early 2000s, he embedded with members of the Indiana National Guard in Kuwait and Iraq. Steve reports for NPR’s American Homefront Project, a national public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Steve is also on the board of Military Reporters & Editors.

You can reach Steve at steve.walsh@whro.org.
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