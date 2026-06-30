Virginia has gotten millions to address PFAS water contamination. Actually tackling the problem could cost hundreds of millions.

Virginia has received nearly $69 million to test for and treat so-called "forever chemicals” in drinking water over the past five years, but state officials said the cost of reducing contaminants could be hundreds of millions of dollars more.

The latest $14.3 million allocation from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities program will go toward infrastructure projects such as PFAS treatment systems, replacement water sources, well improvements and waterline extensions.

The funding is aimed at helping rural communities reduce exposure to PFAS, a group of long-lasting chemicals that have been used in products such as firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and water-resistant materials.

Some PFAS compounds, including PFOA and PFOS, have been linked to health risks such as cancer and diseased fertility, which are now subject to new federal drinking water limits.

Dwayne Roadcap, the director of Virginia’s Office of Drinking Water, said federal funding so far has supported PFAS testing across the state, especially at small municipal water systems.

Some earlier funding has already been offered or awarded to projects in Purcellville, Henrico County, Chincoteague and multiple water systems in Fauquier County.

The funding has also helped expand lab capacity, support research on emerging contaminants and launch infrastructure grants.

PFAS have been detected statewide. About 10% of tested waterworks had PFOA or PFOS above the federal drinking water standards, Roadcap said.

But the money available so far is much smaller than the estimated cost of statewide treatment.

A state-funded evaluation found PFAS treatment across Virginia could cost between $643 million and $904 million in upfront capital expenses. Annual operating costs could reach as much as $88 million.

Roadcap said those costs create challenges for both the state and local water systems, especially smaller ones that may have limited staff, aging infrastructure and fewer financial resources.

In Hampton Roads, Newport News Waterworks is one local system already preparing for the new federal PFAS limits that will take effect in 2029.

Yann Le Gouellec, director of public utilities, said recent PFAS levels are below the new federal drinking water limits. But the utility has previously reported that PFOS, one of the regulated PFAS compounds, has been found close to or slightly above the new federal limit.

Le Gouellec said the system has started replacing filter media with granular activated carbon, a treatment method used to reduce PFAS in drinking water and limit long-term exposure. The effort will keep expanding next year.

He said the most recent sample was below the federal limit.

