Vice President JD Vance praises Oceana pilots ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Vice President JD Vance spoke to an audience of sailors and Marines as talks continue with Iran over a permanent end to the war.

“You offered a sacrifice ultimately for the benefit of this nation. But what you should demand in return is that when we ask you to go and do something, we tell you exactly what we want you to accomplish. That is what this administration has promised,” Vance said.

Vance was a Marine from 2003 to 2007 during the opening years of the Iraq War.

“There were people who learned the lesson that we could never use the military again, but that's not the right lesson, because the military isn't who screwed up in 2003 and 2007,” Vance said. “It was the political leadership that screwed up.”

After the speech, Vance told reporters that the fragile ceasefire with Iran is holding. Iran has not fired at commercial ships or its neighbors for a few days. Talks with Iran about a permanent end to the conflict are in the early technical stages. Discussions surrounding the country's nuclear program are just getting started.

Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach is home to Carrier Air Wing 8, which was assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford. The carrier set an 11-month record on its deployment, including being part of the opening months of the war with Iran before returning in May.

“All of the great things that we've accomplished, you guys are the reason that we've been able to accomplish it,” Vance said. “So, thank you. Welcome home, a little bit late, but welcome home. We're proud to have you guys back.”

Though saying he wanted to be non-political, he referenced former President Joe Biden tripping, saying the media would be all over him if he tripped in front of the cameras in Virginia Beach.

“I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs, and the media didn't care about that, but if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story,” he told the crowd.

Vance spoke in front of a banner that read “250 Years of Military Excellence,” and sailors were also given signs that carried the same slogan, which they held up behind the vice president while he spoke. The Department of Defense has strict regulations regarding troops holding up political signs while in uniform. The Navy did not respond to questions over whether the White House or the Navy provided the signs.

Navy pilots are also on board the carrier USS George HW Bush, which remains in the Middle East. Aside from their role in Operation Epic Fury, pilots from Oceana are expected to fly over New York and Washington this weekend as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.

