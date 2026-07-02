Styrofoam food containers now banned at all Virginia restaurants

Containers made with plastic foam are a scourge of the environment.

The material easily breaks apart, allowing bits to get loose and become litter. It also takes hundreds, or even thousands, of years to decompose and can leach toxic chemicals.

A newly expanded law, which took effect Wednesday, addresses the issue in Virginia.

Food vendors are no longer allowed to use or sell single-use expanded polystyrene, commonly referred to by the brand name Styrofoam. That includes plates, cups, bowls, trays and hinged containers.

State lawmakers passed the ban in 2021, following the lead of others such as Maryland, New York and Washington, D.C. Implementation was delayed for several years.

The first phase, launched last summer, covered only food vendors with 20 or more locations in Virginia.

The law now includes vendors of all sizes, such as restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks and caterers. It also applies to schools and community groups that use food programs such as the National School Lunch Program.

Less than 1% of expanded polystyrene is recycled, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. It’s also made with styrene, a possible carcinogen that can harm people through chronic exposure.

State officials recommend using reusable containers, paper products, recyclable plastic, foil or metal instead.

Food vendors are allowed to request a one-year exemption from their local government, demonstrating that they have no reasonable alternative and that compliance would cause significant economic hardship.

Businesses that don't comply could face civil penalties of up to $50 per day, which would go into the state's Litter Control and Recycling Fund or to the locality.

DEQ says people who want to file a complaint about violations of the ban should reach out to the locality where the food vendor is operating.