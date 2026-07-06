Virginia lawmakers invest $1M in a Portsmouth museum that celebrates Black women’s contributions

Angela Reddix often asks people if they’ve heard of Black women whose inventions and ideas changed society. Often, the answer is “no.”

In the 1950’s, for example, Mary Beatrice Davison Kenner revolutionized menstrual hygiene when she patented the adjustable sanitary belt before the adhesive sanitary pad was invented.

Marian Croak has over 200 patents, including for Voice over Internet Protocol – or VoIP – technologies, which transformed how people communicate. And Sarah Goode patented the folding cabinet bed in 1885, Reddix said.

“She reimagined how we live in small spaces, yet many don't know her name now,” Reddix said of Goode.

The Museum of Black Women Innovators in Portsmouth aims to change that. It will feature 250 Black women whose contributions changed history in honor of the country’s 250th birthday.

“They were trailblazers,” said Reddix, the museum’s founder. “There was a problem that impacted more than self. They've created something that had staying power.”

The vision has state support. Virginia lawmakers earmarked $1 million for the museum, which Reddix said was a pleasant surprise when the state budget was finalized last month.

“The state support is really helping to not only fund a building, it's creating educational opportunities for students,” she said, noting the funding will help students get into the museum for free. “It's going to attract tourism, it's going to strengthen Virginia's creative economy.”

A board of Black women who are leaders in their fields are selecting the women who will be featured in the museum across 14 categories, including science, technology, politics and activism. The featured women’s stories will be reflected through commissioned artwork. Reddix added that input from communities across the country is driving the process.

The museum will be on the first floor of The Mustard Seed Place in Portsmouth. When the building was The Famous Department Store during segregation, Black people weren’t allowed to shop or work there, Reddix said. One of the store’s first Black employees was an elevator operator, she added.

“Her name is Anna,” she said, adding she learned that through a community meeting. “We found someone who was related to her, and they collected information on her. It's just amazing hearing the stories of women that we knew nothing about.”

The museum’s soft opening will be in November and the grand opening will be in early 2027.