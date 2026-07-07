Kaine touts healthcare funding in Winchester on state tour

Sen. Tim Kaine visited Sinclair Health Clinic, formerly known as the Free Medical Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley, as part of a tour through Virginia this week. He also visited the clinic’s future facility, which is an ongoing project. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge reports.

SEN. TIM KAINE: I noticed the sign down at the pharmacy, which you would never see in a traditional medical office, we do not accept bills higher than twenty dollars. That shows that their charges are very affordable.

Sen. Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has secured a grant of $490,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending for Sinclair Health.

Dr. Mercedes Abbet, the clinic’s executive director, says this grant will cover 14% of the total cost of renovations for the building.

DR. MERCEDES ABBET: We are… bursting at the seams, so you know, we were looking for a way to expand. So, this grant, particularly, is going to help us achieve that goal of expansion and offer the same services for the 3,000 patients that we have, but in a much better and accommodating more patients and more services.

Abbet says they established a campaign with their donors that has already raised half a million dollars. The goal is–

ABBET: To be completely renovated, and fully both floors and everything.

Sen. Kaine also referred to the impact of Medicaid cuts.

KAINE: We’re very nervous about Medicaid cuts, and what that’s going to do to the safety net in general. And that it’s going to push people who had insurance and going to push them your way. And that’s something we’re nervous about.

Sinclair Health Clinic’s 2025 Community Impact Report shows that more than 75% of their patients are uninsured. Around a quarter use Medicaid.