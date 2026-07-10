The Navy’s oldest carrier arrived in Norfolk after what is expected to be its last full deployment

USS Nimitz arrived in Norfolk after a four-month deployment that took the carrier from its long-time home in Washington state, around South America and finally to New York City, where it was the centerpiece of the 4th of July celebration.

“USS Nimitz, arguably the most iconic warship in the entire world ever to sail the seven seas, is now returning to the place where she was born,” said Capt. Joseph Furco.”I am so proud and humbled to be able to be the commanding officer to bring Nimitz back to her home after over 51 years of truly phenomenal service to our navy and our nation.”

The carrier was based in Norfolk when it was first commissioned in 1975 after being built at Newport News Shipbuilding. It stayed in Norfolk until 1987, when it moved to Washington state. It remained on the west coast, between Washington and San Diego, until it moved back to Norfolk this year. The ship will eventually be decommissioned at Newport News Shipbuilding, according to the Navy.

Nimitz is only the second nuclear-powered carrier U.S. fleet, after USS Enterprise, which was decommissioned in 2017.

“I was tearing up yesterday just thinking about how this ship is just going to be like the Enterprise. Just scrapping for parts for the new carriers, but I think it is this time, like ship-wise. But I don't think the crew is done yet,” said Petty Officer Kade Locklear.

Locklear is from Bowling Springs, N.C.. His family was on the pier waiting for him to arrive.

Most of the Nimitz crew and their families are relocating from Bremerton, Washington. The families made the cross-country move while the carrier slowly made its way around South America.

The most recent mission was essentially a diplomatic tour. The carrier played host to national leaders from central and South America as it made its way up the coast. Nearly all of the planes and helicopters from its airwing flew off weeks ago after a stop in Mayport, Florida.

In 2025, Nimitz finished a nine-month deployment to the south China Sea and the area around the Strait of Hormuz.

Aden Conley, a Navy legalman, was on board for both deployments. As the last deployment wrapped up, he had a particular sense of the history.

“My grandfather was on the first deployment, so it was really cool to be on the last deployment. He has a little plaque sitting in his office, so I'm hoping to get a plaque as well to put in my office,” Conley said.

Nimitz will remain in service until next year and will eventually be replaced by the new John F. Kennedy, which is expected to enter the fleet next year. In the meantime, Nimitz is expected to help train pilots and sailors off the coast of Hampton Roads, before heading to Newport News to be decommissioned.

“I expect the USS Nimitz to effectively be the training platform for the United States Navy, training not just the newest naval aviators but other sailors across the Navy that haven't had an opportunity to get the same experiences,” Furco said.

