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U.S. strikes Iran over ship being hit in Strait of Hormuz. What's next for talks?

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published July 12, 2026 at 7:57 AM EDT

The U.S. strikes Iran again, after an attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe