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Newport News Shipbuilding is conducting a safety stand down Wednesday, after high profile incidents earlier in the year

WHRO | By Steve Walsh
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
USS Arkansas under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Steve Walsh
USS Arkansas under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding.

All shipbuilders at Newport News Shipbuilding will be part of a safety stand down Wednesday. In the military stand downs typically happen after a major mishap or when the Navy wants to focus the attention on a particular problem.

“We are dedicating intentional time to reinforce our safety standards across the shipyard. We will continue to prioritize safety above all else, and maintain our strict compliance with workplace safety requirements.” said Todd Corillo, spokesman for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

In February, the state of Virginia cited Newport News Shipbuilding for dumping thousands of gallons of jet fuel into the James River. April 29, 10 workers were evacuated from a submarine with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The stand down comes as the Navy is pressing shipbuilders to increase production. The Navy has long wanted to build two Virginia-class submarines a year, between the two main contractors Newsport News and Electric Boat. Adm. Daryl Caudle said the companies are on track to do it by 2032.

There have also been delays in producing Ford-class aircraft carriers. The Kennedy is on track to come on line next year after several years of setbacks, but the next ships in the class are also facing delays.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council estimates the area has a shortage of 10,000 shipyard workers, which will grow to 40,000 workers by 2030. Turnover has cut the number of experienced shipbuilders, which can add to safety issues.
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Steve Walsh
Steve joined WHRO in 2023 to cover military and veterans. Steve has extensive experience covering the military and working in public media, most recently at KPBS in San Diego, WYIN in Gary, Indiana and WBEZ in Chicago. In the early 2000s, he embedded with members of the Indiana National Guard in Kuwait and Iraq. Steve reports for NPR’s American Homefront Project, a national public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Steve is also on the board of Military Reporters & Editors.

You can reach Steve at steve.walsh@whro.org.
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