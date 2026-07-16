Here’s the status of drought in Hampton Roads

Virginia is in the midst of a historic drought.

On average, the Commonwealth has received about 8 fewer inches of rainfall than normal in 2026, making it the second-driest year on record, state officials said this week.

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger urged all Virginians to reduce their water use.

“Increased water conservation measures are critical to protect access to adequate water supplies for Virginia’s families, farms and communities as the drought persists,” she said.

The Roanoke region has reached emergency status, getting only 57% of its typical rainfall and seeing extremely low levels of groundwater.

The state has not yet implemented mandatory water restrictions.

But if the drought continues to worsen, officials said they could take measures to restrict non-essential usage such as irrigating lawns, athletic fields and golf courses; washing paved surfaces or vehicles such as cars and boats; filling outdoor swimming pools; and operating artificial foundations and misting machines.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality determines drought status using a mix of indicators: streamflow, precipitation and groundwater and reservoir levels.

The Hampton Roads Southside is the only part of the state under a drought watch versus a warning, though water levels remain below average. The area has received about 75% of its normal rainfall this year.

The Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Western Tidewater and the Eastern Shore are at warning status, like almost everywhere else in Virginia.

Image via Virginia Department of Environmental Quality A map shows the status of drought indicators in Virginia in mid-July.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, as of July 7, shows 98% of Virginia’s land area is experiencing some level of drought conditions. Soil is driest along the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the central and eastern portions of the North Carolina border.

Agricultural producers continue to report poor pasture conditions and reduced yields of row and hay crops, according to the latest report from the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force. Farmers in some localities may be eligible for emergency loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Though there are no statewide restrictions, some public waterworks have issued their own.

In southeast Virginia, Aqua Virginia issued voluntary water restrictions in Accomack and Mathews counties, as did Newport News Waterworks.

The Newport News utility says it operates one of the largest raw water reservoir systems in Virginia, serving Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County and portions of James City County.

“The system depends heavily on seasonal rainfall and watershed conditions to maintain reservoir levels throughout the year,” officials wrote in a May news release announcing voluntary conservation measures.

The utility encouraged customers to repair household leaks, run full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, turn off water while brushing teeth and reduce unnecessary water use during peak daytime hours.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources also cautioned boaters, campers, hikers and anglers to beware of low water and increased fire risk while outdoors.

The drought task force will meet next on July 21 to reassess conditions.