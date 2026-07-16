Newport News unanimously passes collective bargaining framework for city employees

The Newport News City Council unanimously voted to approve a framework for city employees to collectively bargain.

In Virginia, collective bargaining for public employees was prohibited until a 2021 law allowed cities to legalize it individually. So far, Portsmouth is the only other city in Hampton Roads to adopt collective bargaining.

“Collaboration is the best process forward. This is an opportunity for our city employees to have a voice at the table,” said Councilman Cleon Long, who worked with the task force assigned to creating this ordinance. “This is a good day for Newport News.”

Beginning on July 1, 2028, eligible Newport News employees within five bargaining units will have the opportunity to organize together to negotiate for things like better pay and benefits.

“It’s a fundamental right and a moral obligation to ensure people have their right to collectively bargain,” Mayor Phillip Jones said.

Every speaker at the meeting spoke in support of the initiative, and its passage was met with a standing ovation. However, there were still some misgivings about details of Newport News’ framework.

President of the Newport News Education Association James Graves, citing a Virginia Education Association study with much lower cost projections, called the city’s estimates for collective bargaining costs a “scare tactic.”

City staff estimated that collective bargaining would require $1.5-$2.1 million upfront to adjust Human Resources systems, and one approved bargaining unit would cost $2.1-$3 million each year. If all five units approve unionizing, it would cost the city between $5.4 and $5.8 million a year.

Staff noted that “these projections do not include the cost of negotiated contract items, such as multi-year salary commitments.”

Chris Hollis questioned why only two bargaining units can start the process in 2028, with one more added each year. The city’s framework groups employees into five bargaining units: fire and emergency medical services; police; labor and trades; administrative and technical; and professional.

City employees can begin part of their bargaining unit on a voluntary basis, and the creation of the unit requires approval from 51% of employees who would want to be part of the collective bargaining, which must be at least 30% of the unit. When those unions come to an agreement, it must also be ratified by City Council.

“Elections happen, city administrations change, department heads change, but your city employees will still be here,” said Matthew Jerasa, President of the Newport News Police Benevolent Association.

“A collective bargaining ordinance will allow your [public employees] to have a consistent outlook for their jobs.”