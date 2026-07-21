Bats, spectators converge at JMU's arboretum

The bats of James Madison University's arboretum are the main attraction at a bimonthly event where visitors watch the winged mammals emerge for their evening hunt. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[bird and bugsong]

The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum is a home and hunting ground for several bat species – Eastern reds, tricoloreds, silvers, and big browns. Bat enthusiasts gathered by the pond at dusk last Friday to watch them. Peggy Plass, a JMU professor and Virginia Master Naturalist, held an acoustic monitoring device hooked up to her phone.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Peggy Plass monitors the echolocation calls of Eastern red bats.

PEGGY PLASS: It's better to have it higher, but it's lightning. … It picks up the echolocation that the bats are doing, and different bat species echolocate at different frequencies.

[thunder]

Incoming thunderstorms, and maybe the haze from wildfire smoke, subdued their activity this night – but we saw a few.

PLASS Oh, there it is, right there!

LITTLE BOY: Bat! Bat! Bat! Bat! Bat! Bat! [mother shushes]

ATTENDEE: Oh, here comes another!

PLASS: Yay! … Okay, yeah, that's a red bat!

Lindsay Caesar, an assistant professor of chemistry at JMU, researches the microbiome of bats' skin. A fungal disease called white-nose syndrome has decimated bat populations in some caves, but certain species are more resilient than others.

LINDSAY CAESAR: We've been delving deeper into individual bacteria that live on the skin of bats, and trying to understand how they're actually killing the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, so, at least one of the strains makes very potent antifungal molecules.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Lindsay Caesar gave a talk on her bat microbiome research earlier that evening. She's conducted studies as close as Grand Caverns and as far away as Arizona and New Mexico, where the white-nose fungus has more recently arrived.