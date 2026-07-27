Have thoughts about data centers and power bills? Share your input for the Virginia Energy Plan

Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s administration is working to develop the latest iteration of the Virginia Energy Plan.

The document will outline a framework for managing and boosting the supply of power in the state over the next decade.

“Virginia's energy needs are growing, and the choices we make now will shape electricity bills, grid reliability and our environment for years to come,” the state energy department states on its website.

It’s your turn to weigh in. State officials want Virginians to share their opinions through an online survey open through Friday.

The 10-minute survey asks about people’s priorities, including energy efficiency, transmission infrastructure, land-use planning, rural energy solutions, workforce development and electrifying transportation.

Virginia’s last Energy Plan was released in 2022 under Gov. Glenn Youngkin. It focused on an “all of the above” approach to energy, emphasizing the need to pursue all sources of power, including nuclear and natural gas.

Spanberger’s version comes as Virginians are increasingly anxious about soaring electric bills and power-hungry data centers.

The governor has said she wants to reduce costs for ratepayers while working toward Virginia’s legislative mandate to produce only clean electricity by 2045.

“Energy costs are too high for too many Virginia families, and with demand on our grid rising faster than it has in generations, we must make energy more affordable and more secure,” Spanberger said in a June statement.

“But our energy future should not — must not — just be written in Richmond. I want to hear from Virginians across every corner of the Commonwealth, and I encourage everyone who pays an energy bill in Virginia to make their voice heard.”

The state energy agency also plans to hold in-person, invitation-only regional listening sessions.