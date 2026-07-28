Report on fatal ODU shooting details ‘extraordinary heroism,’ ‘targeted terror attack’

A fatal shooting at Old Dominion’s Constant Hall was a targeted attack on ROTC students and their leader and would have been “difficult, if not impossible to prevent,” a report concluded .

The report, prepared by law firm Cooley LPP and released by ODU Tuesday, outlines background information about the student who shot and killed ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah and two other ROTC cadets, details the day’s events and provides campus safety recommendations.

The report shows the “extraordinary heroism” of Shah and the students, who prevented a “far greater tragedy” on March 12, President Brian Hemphill said in a statement .

“We will forever be indebted to these brave Monarchs, who are accomplished scholars, servant leaders, and true warriors, for their action and courage on that fateful day,” he said in a statement.

Releasing the full report with limited redactions is “a fitting way to honor the memory of Lt. Col. Shah, who tragically lost his life, and our students, who were injured and who acted heroically, skillfully, and swiftly to prevent even greater harm.”

The report concludes that ODU had no knowledge of the shooter’s past conviction and that ODU Police responded almost immediately and effectively handled the situation.

The shooter pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges in 2017 and spent eight years in prison.

It recommends the university strengthen campus safety and security, emergency response, emergency notifications and post-admissions risk assessment.

