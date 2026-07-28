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Report on fatal ODU shooting details ‘extraordinary heroism,’ ‘targeted terror attack’

WHRO | By Ashley White
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
Candles and flowers were outside Constant Hall Friday in memory of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. A note attached to the flowers read: "He could have been anything. He chose to be kind."
Photo by Toby Cox
Candles and flowers outside Constant Hall after a student shot and killed ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and injured two other students. A note attached to the flowers read: "He could have been anything. He chose to be kind."

The 52-page report from a law firm outlines the events leading up the shooting and recommendations for campus safety.

A fatal shooting at Old Dominion’s Constant Hall was a targeted attack on ROTC students and their leader and would have been “difficult, if not impossible to prevent,” a report concluded.

The report, prepared by law firm Cooley LPP and released by ODU Tuesday, outlines background information about the student who shot and killed ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah and two other ROTC cadets, details the day’s events and provides campus safety recommendations.

The report shows the “extraordinary heroism” of Shah and the students, who prevented a “far greater tragedy” on March 12, President Brian Hemphill said in a statement.

“We will forever be indebted to these brave Monarchs, who are accomplished scholars, servant leaders, and true warriors, for their action and courage on that fateful day,” he said in a statement.

Releasing the full report with limited redactions is “a fitting way to honor the memory of Lt. Col. Shah, who tragically lost his life, and our students, who were injured and who acted heroically, skillfully, and swiftly to prevent even greater harm.”

The report concludes that ODU had no knowledge of the shooter’s past conviction and that ODU Police responded almost immediately and effectively handled the situation.

The shooter pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges in 2017 and spent eight years in prison.

It recommends the university strengthen campus safety and security, emergency response, emergency notifications and post-admissions risk assessment.

Editor's Note: July 28, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
This is a developing story and will be updated
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Ashley White
Ashley White is WHRO’s Education reporter focusing on K-12 and higher education in Hampton Roads. She joined WHRO in 2026 and previously covered education, crime, courts and cops while reporting in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Tallahassee, Florida. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and is a University of Central Florida alumna. When not at work can be found reading with her cats or exploring somewhere new.

You can reach out to Ashley at ashley.white@whro.org or at 757-889-9307.
See stories by Ashley White